Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:30 am ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference
Fireside chat: Thursday, December 1 at 3:05 pm ET

The JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Virtual Summit
Fireside chat: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:20 pm ET

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation and fireside chats will be available on the investors section of our website, linked here: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com

 


