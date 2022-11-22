Intercept Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Piper Sandler’s 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2022 

/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will participate in a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place in person on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The Company will also conduct meetings with investors.



Intercept's fireside chat will take place from 2:00 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. ET. To view the fireside chat, please register for the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference by contacting your representative. Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with the Intercept management team, please reach out to your representative or contact Nareg Sagherian.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

