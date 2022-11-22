BrewBilt Brewing’s Craft Beers on Trend to Target $20M In Annual Sales and $100M in Potential Franchise Discussions

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces that based upon craft brewery trends and recent events with the largest grocery store chains the Company can target $20M in annual revenue.



Craft brewery companies and startups provide solid data that indicates positive and aggressive growth based on their funding history, investment activities, and acquisition trends. BrewBilt Brewing’s growth trends in the past five months are steady and strong.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We are now proud to be an Albertsons/Safeway and Grocery Outlet craft beer supplier. Our first sales began on July 19, 2022, less than five months ago. Other well-known breweries performed very well in their first two years of production such as the sales of Stone Brewing Company whose beers topped $15 million in the first 12 months of sales. Founders Brewery saw 59.7% growth with sales of over $18 million in their first 24 months. Bell’s earned 25.9% growth in the same year, with Americans spending $18.9 million on the brewer’s beers. Wisconsin-based New Glarus also grew in 2017, albeit at a more modest level of 7.9%, with a value of $19.8 million. Elysian, meanwhile, sold $24.1 million worth of pale ales and IPAs last year, a boost of 80.9%. Sweetwater Brewing Company, founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1997, witnessed 17% growth over the same period, with sales totaling $25.5 million. New Belgium’s sales stayed fairly steady with a modest rise of 1.3% and sales were valued at $44.6 million.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “We had a meeting this week to discuss an opportunity with a large California based entertainment and hospitality company that owns and operates a combination of over 100 hotels, restaurants, and lounges. There is consideration in franchising the BrewBilt Brewing brand as the Company is now being recognized for its German-inspired beers using traditional techniques and California craft malts and other local ingredients. BrewBilt Brewing Company has very good ratings on the popular craft beer rating site Untappd.com.”



ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: ( http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com )

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.



