Protecting Teens From Impaired Driving - MADD Canada and NSLC Team Up To Present Unique Education Program

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Scotia students are being educated and empowered to prevent impaired driving crashes, deaths and injuries through a powerful education program presented by MADD Canada and Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC).



“The School Program opens a dialogue with young people about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, and, most importantly, how they can avoid and prevent it,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “We want them to leave this presentation knowing that they each have the power to avoid impaired driving and prevent tragedies on the road.”

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new School Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving, and to encourage them to never put themselves at risk by driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.



MADD Canada’s 2022-2023 English School Program, titled Final Play, and French School Program, titled Détour, are being delivered to Nova Scotia schools now. As a Provincial Sponsor, NSLC is sponsoring 65 presentations, bringing the sober driving message to thousands of middle and high school students. This holiday season, from December 2 to 4, the NSLC will come together with their team, suppliers and customers to further their support of MADD Canada's Project Red Ribbon.

The School Program and NSLC’s generous support are being highlighted today with a special screening for students at Gorsebrook Junior High School in Halifax.

“We are proud to partner with MADD Canada to bring this life-saving message to young people across Nova Scotia,” said Greg Hughes, NSLC President & CEO. “As a Provincial Sponsor of the School Program for the last 15 years, we are pleased to have helped support more than 900 presentations as we work together to help students think responsibly about safe and sober driving.”

Final Play tells the story of teens Adam, Colin, Sarah and Katie. The four friends are playing baseball when Sarah invites Adam to a party that night after the game. The group decides to have some drinks at Adam’s house before the party since his mom and sister are out for a few hours. The group is drinking and Adam eventually agrees to try the cannabis that Katie has offered him. When Adam gets a text from his sister saying she and their Mom are on their way home, he rushes everyone to leave. Even though he is visibly impaired, Adam tells Sarah he is okay to drive – a decision that changes all their lives forever.

Following the fictional portion of the show, students see the personal stories of Holly Burton, Robin Croteau and Kylee Wallace – all young real-life victims of impaired driving.

“NSLC has been an amazing and generous partner in MADD Canada’s work to prevent impaired driving for more than 25 years,” said Ms. Hancock. “Over that time, they have invested approximately $700,000 in various campaigns and education efforts. Thanks to the NSLC, some 270,000 middle and high school students have seen the powerful sober driving message delivered through our programs.”

MADD Canada’s School Program, which will be presented to hundreds of thousands of students across the country, is available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, school receive an Educators’ Guide to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation all year long.



To see a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



About NSLC

NSLC is the responsible steward of beverage alcohol and cannabis sales and distribution in Nova Scotia. Since 1930, we have come together for the good of our province, returning 100% of our profits to help support key public services. Our team of knowledgeable employees is all about celebrating good choices – whether it’s helping you choose a unique product offering or getting home safe. With 173 retail locations, we are proud to serve just about every corner of this beautiful province we call home. We are committed to being a trusted retailer, partner, employer and responsible industry steward that Nova Scotians expect. Ultimately, we’re about the good we do – from responsible sales, to the impact we have on the communities we serve, and the financial contribution we make that helps create a stronger Nova Scotia.

