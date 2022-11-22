No.3 Gin Unveils Miami Artist Collaboration With ARES Modena at Art Basel 2022

The Limited Art Collection is an alliance between two true icons, a bespoke Coachbuilder from Italy, ARES Modena and 'The perfect gin'; No.3 Gin. The collaboration will be brought to life by Artist, Daniela Boo, at Basel 2022, showcasing the precise balance of uniqueness.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No.3 Gin, created by renowned London wine and spirit merchants Berry Bros. & Rudd, is pleased to announce a truly iconic collaboration with ARES Modena, Luxury Italian coachbuilder and Daniela Boo, Argentine artist at Art Basel 2022.

At the exclusive event on Nov. 28 at Art Basel 2022, Daniela Boo will paint front elements of the ARES S1 Coupe model (currently located in the ARES Modena studio in the Miami Design District), whilst a master mixologist will be on hand serving special drinks made with No.3 Gin throughout the night.

Daniela Boo, represented by BlackTower Gallery, has a history of painting iconic supercars, and has previously been selected by various automotive brands for unique artistic expressions, her creative work combining hyper realism and speed. A number of these aesthetic vehicles are on display in museums and private collections globally. Now it's Miami's turn to witness Daniela Boo's profound artistic abilities for the first time.

Since 2010, No.3 Gin has been the winner of the World's Best Gin four times and the first gin to win the Supreme Champion Spirit at the International Spirits Challenge naming it The Perfect Gin, featuring a special recipe of six botanicals created by the celebrated Berry Bros & Rudd. The collaborative event has been designed to feed into Miami's thirst to explore and discover the parallels between art and modern expression.

Commenting on the collaboration, Edrington's No.3 Gin said: 'We can't wait to host this fabulous event at Basel 22. ARES Modena's commitment to legacy and their never-ending pursuit to evolve their craft, makes ARES the perfect match to collaborate with No.3 Gin. The collaborations combine the artistic and modern expressions in a way that celebrates uniqueness and where better to unveil this stunning collection than Miami.'

Mo Elarishy, Head of Business Development at ARES Miami, said: 'The shape of a vehicle provides an artist a unique canvas to express their passion and vision. The combination of curves on the exterior body with art can create an emotional influence and arouse desire, it is all about having a meaningful aesthetic feel. Collaborating during Art Basel Miami was the perfect time to showcase Daniela Boo's artwork.'

