PMV Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP; “PMV Pharma”), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, taking place November 29 – December 1, 2022. The company will also be available to meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference. Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 3:05 – 3:25 PM ET
   

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Winston Kung
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
investors@pmvpharma.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Vincent
Greig Communications
kathy@greigcommunications.com


