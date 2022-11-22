Submit Release
Collegium to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY from November 29 to December 1, 2022.

Details of the event are as follows:
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:
Dawn Schottlandt
Argot Partners
collegium@argotpartners.com


