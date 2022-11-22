Aecon’s Steve Nackan Named 2022 P3 Champion by The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships

Award to be presented at P3 2022 today at 1:20 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships will celebrate its 2022 Champion Award recipient: Steve Nackan, Executive Vice President & President, Aecon Concessions.

Nackan, who has served as a dedicated volunteer member of the Council’s board of directors since 2013, will receive the prestigious award at P3 2022, the 30th anniversary of CCPPP’s annual conference.

“Steve is a deeply respected leader in Canada’s P3 infrastructure sector and internationally. His carefully deliberated opinions carry weight at the table when challenges and opportunities arise, based off the tremendous depth of his experience and ingenuity in structuring successful P3 partnerships and the use of innovative finance models at Aecon. The Council has also benefitted tremendously from his support and guidance as a long-serving member of our board and executive committee,” said Mark Bain, CCPPP’s Chair and Partner, Torys LLP, who will present the award at today’s ceremony.

The Champion Award is presented by the Council to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to P3s in Canada. The 2022 awards are supported by gold sponsor McCarthy Tétrault LLP and silver sponsor EXP.

Nackan joins a long line of distinguished Canadians who have received the award. A full list of past award winners can be found here.

“I am extremely honoured to receive this award from CCPPP and would like to thank the awards committee and my fellow board members for this recognition,” said Nackan. “The P3 model has transformed infrastructure development since its inception, and I am proud to have played a leading role in delivering nation-building projects with significant societal and economic benefits — a feat that would not have been possible without the incredible teams, clients, and public and private sector partners I have had the privilege of working with over the past 25 years. As the P3 model continues to evolve, I look forward to being at the forefront of this journey while continuing to lead complex projects in Canada and successfully exporting Canadian expertise internationally.”

The awards committee noted Nackan has played an integral role for more than 20 years at Aecon, guiding the evolution of the ‘made in Canada’ public-private partnership model and championing new and innovative P3 finance models. Working closely with John M. Beck, Aecon Group Inc.’s founder and chairman, he has built upon the company’s pioneering work in helping develop the country’s successful P3 market for the past 30 years.

“Flexibility, perseverance, a measured approach to risk, innovation, intellectual curiosity and a natural gift for communicating with people, are the predominant characteristics of Steve’s leadership in the P3 space,” said John M. Beck, a fellow recipient of CCPPP’s Champion Award in 2013. “He has propelled Aecon forward — becoming a champion in the continuous evolution of P3s and the new collaborative model through exciting, complex and unprecedented new projects. He has been vital in transforming the P3 space in Canada and abroad, and his reputation with clients, partners, industry peers, unions and governments is first-rate.”

At Aecon, Nackan is responsible for infrastructure development and concession management activities, leading teams that provide project development, financing, investment and management services to deliver world-class, sustainable infrastructure.

He has been critical in leading award-winning P3 infrastructure projects, including the L.F. Wade International Airport Redevelopment project in Bermuda and the Quito International Airport project in Ecuador, and had an important role in forming the partnerships for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Waterloo LRT ION Stage 1 and the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West LRT projects. Currently, he is leading one of Aecon's most recently awarded projects — the GO Expansion On-Corridor Works project in Ontario, the largest transit project in the province’s history. His team will take over operations and maintenance responsibilities through the newly formed ONxpress Transportation Partners consortium.

Before joining Aecon in 2002, Nackan worked for the global law firm of White & Case LLP, advising government agencies, banks and industry in developing, implementing and financing major international infrastructure projects.

About the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships

Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national not-for-profit non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Our mission is to collaborate with all levels of government and Indigenous communities to enable smart, innovative approaches to infrastructure development and service delivery that achieve the best outcomes for Canadians. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.



