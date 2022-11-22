Submit Release
Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, December 1 at 2:40 PM ET.

A live webcast of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following each conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Our current lead drug candidate, LUMRYZ™, is an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate leveraging our proprietary drug delivery technology and designed to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Turiano
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com
(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:
Gabriella Greig
Real Chemistry
ggreig@realchemistry.com
(203) 249-2688


