Enterprise Content Management Software Market Size Worth $131.2 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 13.8%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Enterprise Content Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that the global enterprise content management (ECM) software market size reached US$ 59.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 131.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during 2023-2028.

Enterprise content management (ECM) software is usually used to store unstructured business information. It comprises word documents, electronic mail (e-mails), portable document format (PDF), and scanned reports and images that can later be accessible by numerous users within the organization. ECM software facilitates process automation that aids several businesses in minutely monitoring web pages, reports, and files to reduce the risks of data theft. As a result, it improves the efficiency, productivity, and customer service of a business in a cost-effective manner. Enterprise content management software is widely utilized as an essential component in contract management, human resource process, governmental administration, and commercial supply chains for the smooth functioning of businesses.

Capgemini SE, Xerox Corporation, OpenText Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, M-Files Corp., Hyland Software Inc., Epicor Software Corp, Alfresco Software Inc., DocuWare GmbH, Datamatics Global Services Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, etc.

Enterprise Content Management Software Market Trends:

The expanding information technology (IT) sector and continuous technological advancements are primarily augmenting the enterprise content management (ECM) software market. Furthermore, the inflating need for flexible and cost-effective services to enhance the enforcement of data security and privacy policies is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing integration of ECM software with artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to help businesses in improving their customer services is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing investments by public and private firms in enterprise content management software across several enterprises are also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising digitization and extensive R&D activities conducted by key market players to introduce improved systems are expected to fuel the enterprise content management (ECM) software market in the coming years.

Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Breakup by Component Type:

Document Management System (DMS)

Web Content Management (WCM)

Document-Centric Collaboration (DCC)

Records Management

Document Imaging

Business Process Management (BPM)

Others

Breakup by Service:

Professional

Managed

Breakup by Enterprise:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Telecom and IT

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

