Registrations to Attend and Sponsor the 37th IBD Asia Pacific Convention are Now Open
The Convention will be the biggest forum for brewers, distillers and allied industry professionals in Asia Pacific to reconnect face-to-face since the pandemic.
The IBD has the mission to connect, educate and transform both professionals and their businesses and the Adelaide Convention is a clear example of our commitment to delivering our objective”.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia Pacific Section of the Institute of Brewing & Distilling has announced the opening of the registrations for its 37th bi-annual Convention that will take place in the iconic Adelaide Oval from Monday 20th to Friday 24th March 2023.
— Dr Jon Meneses, Chair of the IBD Adelaide Convention
With the title Celebrating 70 Years, Embracing our History and Innovating for a Sustainable Future, the Convention aims to create the biggest forum for brewers, distillers and allied industry professionals in Asia Pacific to reconnect with colleagues, peers, suppliers, scientists and businesses, in the first face to face industry event since the pandemic.
This Convention has been designed to facilitate the creation of new connections and partnerships at local, national and international levels whilst discovering and discussing the latest research and technologies in the industry.
For the first time in this Convention's history, distillers will have a dedicated parallel stream in the technical programme that includes presentations, showcases and panel discussions.
The IBD Asia Pacific Convention offers a unique and diverse blend of the highly specialised technical programme and trade shows combined with social events that include access to the Adelaide Oval and a gala dinner.
Early bird tickets to attend the five-day event have been released and will be available until Saturday, 31 December 2022 with an extra reduction for IBD members.
Dr Jon Meneses, Chair of the IBD Adelaide Convention, said: “This Convention has special meaning for the IBD as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the IBD Asia Pacific Section inaugurated in Adelaide in August 1953. The last time that our Convention was held in Adelaide was in 2002. Since then, our city has grown and become a vibrant scene of craft brewing and distilling that combines with its richness of wine regions, scenic parklands, pristine beaches and coastal towns. Having endured the pandemic restrictions, we are returning to deliver a technical and social programme with the objective of creating the highest standard technical event for the brewing, distilling and allied industries in the Asia Pacific region. The IBD has the mission to connect, educate and transform both professionals and their businesses and the Adelaide Convention is a clear example of our commitment to delivering our objective”.
About the IBD
The Institute of Brewing & Distilling was originally established as The Laboratory Club in 1886. From its inception, its mission has been to provide excellence in technical education for professional brewers and distillers and associated suppliers in their pursuit of perfection.
With Qualifications globally recognised and 4 levels of expertise, the IBD caters for all types of professionals with a passion for brewing and distilling.
Over 100,000 industry professionals have received their technical education with us. The IBD is a global institution with more than 3,000 members across 90 countries. Every year, around 4,000 professionals take our qualifications providing transformational outcomes both for individuals and their businesses.
