The first luxury olive oil in the world since 2007 announces Exclusive South American Partnership

Santa Barbara Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda. will be the Exclusive Distributor of Lambda Ultra Premium Olive Oil for South America.

ATHENS, PALLINI, GREECE, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pleasure that we announce our new business partnership with Santa Barbara Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda. Effective November 4th, Santa Barbara Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda. will be the exclusive South American distributor for Speiron. This cooperation will provide λ /lambda/ ultra premium olive oil the opportunity to expand to the South American luxury food market. Consecutively, Speiron is now focusing on potential U.S. partnerships, another essential market for the brand.

Speiron is a Greek luxury food company, founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Giorgos Kolliopoulos. It produces multi-award winning λ /lambda/, the first luxury olive oil in the world since 2007. Available from selected upscale outlets all over the world.

Santa Barbara Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda. is a Brazilian company with over 12 years of expertise in real estate management and construction, retail and wholesale trade and business consulting services.

For any enquiries, please contact press@speironcompany.com

Martha Tokatlidou
Speiron
+30 2106658708
email us here

