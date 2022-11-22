Enterprise Asset Management Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Companies for strengthening their capabilities in North American region is set to drive the enterprise asset management market for a number of firms.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise Asset Management market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period to reach $3.2 billion by 2026. The major factor impacting on the positive growth of the market is the adoption of the cloud technologies in the asset management solutions. The significant growth and adoption of the new technologies such as IoT, industry 4.0, and so on are analyzed to create ample amount of opportunities for the growth in the enterprise asset management as they play a key role in asset tracking. Owing to the increasing demand for these advanced technologies due to the increased productivity, sustainability, decrease in maintenance costs is set to bring down the deployment costs thereby impact on the high adoption rate and contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15403/enterprise-asset-management-market.html

Key Takeaways

Transportation is the fastest growing application in EAM market with CAGR of 11.47% during forecast period.

The growing demand to adhere to strict regulatory compliances and presence of major number of players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc and others have been pushing the market in this region.

Acquisition of companies for strengthening their capabilities in North American region is set to drive the enterprise asset management market for a number of firms.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15403

Segmental Analysis:

Enterprise Asset Management Market Segment Analysis - By Rotor Type: The Assets MRO segment is set to account for the largest share in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. Assets Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) is basically provided for asset intensive industries for the purpose of fixing and replacing of the assets. Assets MRO are widely adopted by organizations as it leads to cost reduction, primarily costs related to freight, loading, unloading, warehousing, service and maintenance fees, and inventory management costs. MRO also majorly focuses on the supply and vendor support by evaluation the contracts directly with the manufacturer or with a distributor. The enterprise asset management plays a key role in the assets MRO application as it involves the maintenance, disposal, replacement and operation of the entire lifecycle including design, installation and procurement. In most of the organizations, MRO accounts for a significant share of the annual procurement budget, and moreover MRO inventory includes everything in the infrastructure or organization including cleaning, laboratory and office supplies to industrial equipment and plant upkeep supplies. With the integration of EAM software along with the Asset MRO application has led to improved inventory procurement and management by analyzing the demand for the materials. Therefore, as asset MRO software applications are widely used in the asset intensive industries it has led to enhance the growth of the enterprise asset management market.

Enterprise Asset Management Market Segment Analysis - By Application: Transportation sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 11.5% the forecast period. There has been increasing focus towards adoption EAM solutions in transportation industry as there is increasing pressure to control costa and maximize return on assets. In 2019, Trimble had acquired Azteca Systems LLC, a private EAM company in order to strengthen its EAM business in transportation, utilities and government sector. Acquisition and partnership with private companies provide huge opportunities for EAM companies to increase their market share. In 2019, Manufacturing held major share 20.76% in Enterprise asset management (EAM) market in terms of revenue owing to increase in adoption of automation technology in those industries. In 2019, Aptean, one of the global leader in EAM market had acquired OPTIWARE, a leading provider EAM and overall equipment effectiveness solutions. With this acquisition, Aptean company strengthen its position in the manufacturing sector with the transition of global enterprises towards industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. This is poised to drive the market.

Enterprise Asset Management Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : APAC is witnessing the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of around 10.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026 owing to high investments and growing deployment of automation technology. For instance, Thinkproject had entered in to enterprise asset management market with the acquisition of RAMM which allows the company to better serve infrastructure and asset management solutions in the APAC region, thereby providing opportunities for the market growth. In 2019, CGI Inc, had acquired Sunflower Systems to expand its offerings to both public and private sector by enabling Sunflower’s company asset management solutions. During the same year, CentralSquare had acquired Lucity company which is the leading provider EAM software for North American Government. Geographically, in 2020, North America held major share 31.9% in Enterprise Asset Management market in terms of revenue owing to high adoption of automation and other advanced technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Enterprise Asset Management Industry are -

1. IBM

2. SAP

3. Infor

4. ABB

5. Aveva

Click on the following link to buy the Enterprise Asset Management Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15403

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Digital Asset Management Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2020 - 2025

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Digital-Asset-Management-Market-Research-502691

B. Asset Management System Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2019 - 2024

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Asset-Management-System-Market-Research-505350

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062