Telecom Tower Market Size Worth 5.51 Million Units by 2027 | CAGR of 3.50%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Telecom Tower Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027 ,” the global telecom tower market reached a volume of 4.47 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 5.51 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.50% during 2022-2027.

Telecom tower is tall structures developed to support antennas for telecommunications and broadcasting, including televisions. It is grouped in a geographical location where population density is high, and it connects a large number of smartphone users. The core function of telecom towers is to give proper elevation to telecom antennas that will accept and transmit radio frequency signals from smartphones and other devices. This, in turn, helps in avoiding saturation of the available capacity.

Telecom Tower Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones. In line with this, the rising demand for broadband connections with advanced technology is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing penetration of the 5G network for providing a better network facility to mobile and broadband internet users is offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Apart from this, escalating demand for the latest energy efficiency devices to optimize electricity utilization and the data revolution is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the rising emphasis on improving internet connectivity in rural areas is one of the major factors accelerating the deployment of the telecom infrastructure in these areas, thereby catalyzing the market's growth. Besides, rapid technological advancements and increasing government efforts are propelling market growth. Additionally, the growing requirement for high-speed internet connectivity in rural and off-grid locations is providing a boost to market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• American Tower Corporation

• AT&T Inc

• Cellnex Telecom S.A

• China Tower Corporation Limited

• Crown Castle

• GTL Infrastructure Limited

• Helios Towers plc

• IHS Holding Limited

• Indus Towers Limited (Bharti Airtel)

• SBA Communications Corporation

• Telesites S.A.B de C.V

• Viom Networks

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type of Tower:

• Lattice Tower

• Guyed Tower

• Monopole Towers

• Stealth Towers

Breakup by Fuel Type:

• Renewable

• Non-Renewable

Breakup by Installation:

• Rooftop

• Ground-Based

Breakup by Ownership:

• Operator-Owned

• Joint Venture

• Private-Owned

• MNO Captive

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

