Condom Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Growing prevalence of HIV infection among population and rising population rate is the major factor driving the growth of Condom Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condom Market size is projected to reach $9,050 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over 2021-2026. Condom is a kind of barrier device which is thin that helps to reduce the chance of pregnancy as it creates a barrier to keep semen and other body fluids out of the vagina, rectum or mouth. Condom helps to stop sperm from reaching an egg by inserting a physical barrier between them and control pregnancy rate. Condom is used to reduce the risk of chlamydia, trichomoniasis which is a kind of sexually transmitted infection. Condom is very important from start to finish of every sex act that includes oral and anal sex. Moreover, human papillomavirus infection is transmitted through skin to skin contact that increasing the use of condoms during sex. There are various types of condoms that include, latex, lubricated, spermicide-coated, textured condoms. Various government health centers are distributing free condoms in order to protect themselves from pregnancy. Growing prevalence of HIV infection among population and rising population rate is the major factor driving the growth of Condom Market.

Key Takeaways

In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the Condom Market owing to rising population that increases the adoption of condoms among population and growing government initiatives regarding the use of condoms also rising the adoption of condoms. Moreover, rising adult population in Asian countries increasing the demand of condoms which in turn boosting the growth of Condom Market.

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided detailed analysis of Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities in the Condom Market report.

Rising risk of using condom is set to create hurdles for the Condom Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Condom Market Segment Analysis – By Material Type: The Condom Market based on Material Type can be further distributed into Latex, and Non Latex. The Latex segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to the fact that latex made condom are less cost, flexibility, and are available in wide range that are rising the adoption of latex among consumers. Moreover, owing to its excellent quality and durable property, manufacturers are using latex in various brands of condoms that are available in different shape and size and flavors that increases the adoption of latex condom which is driving the market growth. The Non Latex segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% for the period 2021-2026.

Condom Market Segment Analysis – By Product: The Condom Market based on Product can be further segmented into Male, and Female. The Male Condom segment registers for the highest Condom Market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to the fact that male condom provides 98% effective results in preventing pregnancy that rising the use of male condoms. Moreover, male condoms are flexible to wear and also less expensive that increases the adoption of male condom and thus enhancing the market growth. The Female segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% over 2021-2026.

Condom Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia Pacific dominated the Condom Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to rising population that increases the adoption of condoms among population and growing government initiatives regarding the use of condoms also rising the adoption of condoms. Moreover, rising adult population in Asian countries increasing the demand of condoms which in turn boosting the growth of Condom Market. In India, government are providing about 432.82 number of free condoms where 399 million condoms are sold through social marketing that rising the adoption of condom among population which in turn driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Condom Industry are -

1. Pee Safe

2. Fuji Latex

3. Church & Dwight

4. Reckitt

5. Karex

