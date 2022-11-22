Westminster Barracks/Weapons Offense

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1007007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

DATE/TIME: November22, 2022, @ approximately 0342 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Union Street, Springfield Vermont

VIOLATION: Weapon Offense

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police responded to the area and began an investigation. Early stages of the investigation confirmed multiple gunshots were fired and at this time no one is known to be injured.

If anyone has helpful information about this morning’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov