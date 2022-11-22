Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,414 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/Weapons Offense

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B1007007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

 

DATE/TIME: November22, 2022, @ approximately 0342 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Union Street, Springfield Vermont

VIOLATION: Weapon Offense

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police responded to the area and began an investigation. Early stages of the investigation confirmed multiple gunshots were fired and at this time no one is known to be injured.  

 

If anyone has helpful information about this morning’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/Weapons Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.