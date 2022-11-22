Westminster Barracks/Weapons Offense
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1007007
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4626
DATE/TIME: November22, 2022, @ approximately 0342 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Union Street, Springfield Vermont
VIOLATION: Weapon Offense
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police responded to the area and began an investigation. Early stages of the investigation confirmed multiple gunshots were fired and at this time no one is known to be injured.
If anyone has helpful information about this morning’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
