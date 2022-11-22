Ian Carstairs, Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Winner Kanye West, Scott Cooper Florida Essay Question Dave Chappelle, Scott Cooper Florida Essay Question

The Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial.

I would like to thank the Altman Program at Tulane University. I am so grateful to have made my parents proud, and I am thankful, once again, for the Scott Cooper Florida Project.” — Ian Carstairs, Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship Winner

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship is pleased to announce that Ian Carstairs is the latest Carnegie Award winner. In addition, a new scholarship opportunity has also been announced (details below).Ian Carstairs is an Altman Scholar at Tulane University. He intends to major in Political Economy and Legal Studies in Business. Ian graduated with honors, completed his high school's advanced business management track, was a Junior Achievement Competition of San Diego Finalist, and was a teaching assistant for AP Psychology and weightlifting. Ian was also active in club swimming and playing the guitar in the school rock band. In addition, Ian was Chief Financial Officer of Hand in Hand, a youth-run jewelry company that raises money to benefit cancer survivors."I am grateful and honored to have been selected for the Scott Cooper Miami Florida Scholarship Award. As a child of two veterans, it was always important for me to go to college," said Ian Carstairs, "Being able to further my education at a university has always been a huge dream of mine, and this scholarship helps with advancing my education. Writing this scholarship helped me gain a wider perspective of the world and made me thankful for my parents’ service. I would like to thank the Altman Program at Tulane University for allowing me the opportunity to gain a greater global perspective to apply to my life and my academic studies. I am so grateful to have made my parents proud, and I am thankful, once again, for the Scott Cooper Florida Project."The scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on the following topics:(1) Describe a topic, idea, or concept you find so engaging that it makes you lose all track of time. Why does it captivate you? What or who do you turn to when you want to learn more?(2) Is the American Dream still alive?(3) "Life is never fair, and perhaps it is a good thing for most of us that it is not." Oscar Wilde said these words while he was one of the most popular playwrights in London in the early 1890s. What did he mean by this? Do you agree with him?Ian chose (2) Is the American Dream still alive? Visit the Scott Cooper Miami Winning Essays page to read what a winning essay looks like.NEW SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITYThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship just announced its newest scholarship opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics:1) What is wrong with Kanye West?2) Did you see Dave Chapelle's opening skit on Saturday Night Live? What did you think?3) Who do you predict will win the World Cup and why?Applications are due by December 15, 2022, and the winner will be announced on December 22, 2022.ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER FLORIDA SCHOLARSHIPThe Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship is an arm of the Scott Cooper Miami Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on "forgotten communities" throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott Coopers partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message.The Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest.

Scott Cooper Miami Florida