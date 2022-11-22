Mining Equipment Market Size Worth USD 151.25 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

The mining equipment market was valued USD 112.23 billion in 2020. The global market size is projected to reach USD 151.25 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028.

According to our analysts, the rising application of these equipment is to satisfy the augmenting demand from energy, power to infrastructure enhancement. For example, rise in the usage of these equipment in building and structuring of railway tracks & roads are driving the demand for infrastructure development happenings. Additionally, surge in coal for heating and electricity production is sufficing energy & power demands.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 151.25 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 112.23 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, By Application, and By Region Growth Drivers Progressive Mining Technology to Spur Market Growth Key Players Accentuate on Innovation of Products Fortified with Modern Technologies





COVID-19 Pandemic: Supply Chain Break and Raw Material Unobtainability to Obstruct Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a great influence on numerous industries and the mining equipment industry also had a principal collapse. The demand for these machines observed a substantial drop owing to the supply chain commotions.

Moreover, even mining equipment producers observed the absence of raw materials owing to the import-export and travel limitations resulting in terminations or delays in mining assignments.





Drivers and Restraints

Progressive Mining Technology to Spur Market Growth.

The modern improvements in mining technology and a thrust toward sustainability are projected to produce substantial growth potentials during the mentioned period. These progressions assist to support contemporary, secure, and productive mining procedures.

For example, it is projected that spatial data imaging, that permits three-dimensional (3D) modeling and creates noticeable and depth insight. It enables mining remodeling that would create enormous development latent. This is estimated to thrust the mining equipment market growth during the mentioned timeframe.

Industry Development

June 2020: Caterpillar Inc. procured listed possessions and employed workers from Marble Robot, Inc., which is a California-headquartered independent and robot technology solutions company.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Caterpillar

Komatsu Ltd.

CNH Industrial N.V

AB Volvo

Terex Corporation

Sandvik AB

John Deere & Company

Liebherr-International AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

Metso Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Wirtgen Group Holding GmbH





Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into excavators, loaders, dozers, motor graders, dump trucks, and others.

On the basis of application, the global market is segregated into coal mining, gas & oil extraction, metal ore mining & non-metal mining. Coal mining industry is estimated to have a considerable mining equipment market size owing to its demand from emerging countries.

Geographically, the global market is finally classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the maximum mining equipment market shares during the forecast period. Additionally, governments of these regions are surging their backing for mining in order to augment electricity production while also procuring minerals and ores intended for export.

North America is likely to display reasonable growth owing to the primary implementation of these machines. Moreover, the mining sector is predicted to grow considerably and preserve the constancy of equipment requirements for mining.

Europe is unshakable and industrialized in sense of mining, thus it is anticipated to demonstrate the uninterrupted development.

The Middle East & Africa and South America are projected to display constant growth during the forecast period. This is accredited to the movements initiated by the government to decline the quantity of carbon footprint.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Accentuate on Innovation of Products Fortified with Modern Technologies

Prominent manufacturers such as Caterpillar Inc., Liebherr-International AG, CNH Industrial N.V., AB Volvo, John Deere, as well as Sandvik AB have a powerful market share ranging from 58% - 64%. In order to be cost-efficient and get the most out productivity, these corporations are fixated on inaugurating plants and units in growing and emerging economies. Moreover, key players are focusing on offering products that are fortified with radical and ground-breaking technology.





Global Mining Equipment Market Size Segmentation:

By Type

Excavators

Loaders

Dozers

Motor Graders

Dump Trucks

By Application

Coal Mining

Gas & Oil Extraction

Metal Ore Mining

Non-metal Mining

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

