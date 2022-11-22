[Latest] Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size/Share Worth USD 19.5 Billion by 2030 at a 31.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 19.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ABB, Furrer+Frey AG., Siemens, ALSTOM, Heliox, PROTERRA, Momentum Dynamics Corporation, ElectReon, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size, Trends and Insights By Charger (Off-board, Onboard), By Type (Depot Charging, Opportunity Charging, Inductive Charging), By Power (Less than 50 kW, 50–150 kW, 151–450 kW, More than 450 kW), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electric Bus Charging Station Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.3 billion in 2022and is expected to reach a value of around USD 19.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 31.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The report analyses the Electric Bus Charging Station market’s drivers and restraints and the impact they have on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Electric Bus Charging Station market.

Electric Bus Charging Station Market: Overview

Establishing sufficient charging infrastructure is required to integrate the ecosystem of electric buses into the public transportation infrastructure. Two essential parts of the charging infrastructure are charging solutions and power infrastructure. Electric buses entirely rely on commercial charging infrastructure, unlike other vehicle categories like cars and two-wheelers that may have “home” charging infrastructure (charging points installed at domestic premises). The charging infrastructure mainly supports large battery capacity and high charging output ratings (100 kWh, 200 kWh, or more). In addition, the infrastructure includes charging software for demand management, grid communication, load balancing, and operation monitoring.

Growth Factors

The growing usage of electric buses in public transportation, the expansion of government funding programs, and the expansion of government plans for the electrification of public transport are the main drivers of the global market for electric bus charging stations.

Around the world, various governments are launching projects to transition the automotive fleet from petroleum-based to electric. Different nations offer incentives and set rules to encourage the use of electric vehicles. For example, governments in the European Union are launching significant measures to choose automobiles powered by green energy. Market expansion and technological optimization are the key objectives of EU policy regarding electric buses.

Segmental Overview

The Electric Bus Charging Stations market is segmented into charger, type, and power. The opportunity charging, depot charging, and inductive charging segments are included in the global electric bus charging stations market. In terms of sales volume, the depot charging category held the most significant proportion in 2021. This can be due to the growing demand for overnight charging stations for buses from both private and public transportation providers. Depot charging stations have more similar operational characteristics to diesel buses.

The global electric bus charging stations market is classified into four segments based on power: less than 50 kW, 50-150 kW, 151-450 kW, and more than 450 kW. In terms of volume, the category with less than 50 kW had the highest share in 2021. The decrease in the price of these charging stations is the main factor driving the category’s global expansion.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the projection period. The Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Some of the economies in the world that are expanding the fastest are found in this region, including China and India. The governments of these developing nations have taken several steps to entice major OEMs to build electric vehicle charging stations in their domestic markets after realizing the potential for growth in the global electric bus charging station market. For instance, charging network providers for EV charging stations have partnered with several OEMs to advertise free EV charging for EV drivers.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 19.5 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 17.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 31.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players ABB, Furrer+Frey AG., Siemens, ALSTOM, Heliox, PROTERRA, Momentum Dynamics Corporation, ElectReon, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), and Others Key Segment By Charger, Type, Power, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Details of top competitors are provided in the competitive landscape for the Electric Bus Charging Station market. The information includes an overview of the business, financials, revenue, market potential, investments in R&D, new market initiatives, regional presence, corporate strengths and weaknesses, product launches, product breadth and depth, and application domination. The information above only relates to the companies’ market focus on Electric Bus Charging stations.

Browse the full "Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size, Trends and Insights By Charger (Off-board, Onboard), By Type (Depot Charging, Opportunity Charging, Inductive Charging), By Power (Less than 50 kW, 50–150 kW, 151–450 kW, More than 450 kW), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report





Prominent Players

ABB

Furrer+Frey AG.

Siemens

ALSTOM

Heliox

PROTERRA

Momentum Dynamics Corporation

ElectReon

Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.)

The global Electric Bus Charging Station market is segmented as follows:

By Charger

Off-board

Onboard

By Type

Depot Charging

Opportunity Charging

Inductive Charging

By Power

Less than 50 kW

50–150 kW

151–450 kW

More than 450 kW

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Bus Charging Station market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 31.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Electric Bus Charging Station market size was valued at around USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on charger type segmentation, the onboard segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, the depot charging segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on power segmentation, the less than 50 kW segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

2022: A UK-based fund, Causes E-Mobility, plans to construct factories for producing electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and buses. The company wants to get involved in every aspect of the electric car industry, starting with creating an 8 gigatonne-hour lithium-ion cell plant, four production facilities, and renewable energy-powered charging stations.

2021: According to ABC Companies, a North American motorcoach seller, an all-electric Van Hool CX45E bus completed a 1,700-mile journey through the Pacific Northwest. Using solely public charging stations, the “Proterra Powered” electric bus travelled from Newark to Seattle and back. The trip is an example of the value of electric bus capabilities and the growing charging network in the US for promoting long-distance electric car travel.

