HydroGraph Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Bob Wowk brings more than 30 years of experience in finance and business development

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels announced today that Bob Wowk will join the organization as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 21, 2022. Wowk joins the company during a period of significant ramp-up in commercialization, including signing several NDAs with potential customers and shipping to many customers for initial testing.







“Appointing Bob is part of our overall long-term strategy of enlisting top talent to lead our senior executive team while supporting our application development and commercialization goals to penetrate targeted industries and accelerate sales,” said Stuart Jara, a director and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “Bob’s proven financial experience in facilitating the funding of over $5 billion in projects globally will play a direct role in allowing us to achieve our ambitious goals for commercialization in 2023. I also want to thank Mathew Lee for his efforts as CFO over the last months. We are pleased to have him continuing on as Chief Accounting Officer with the company.”

“Joining HydroGraph as CFO represents a once in a life-time opportunity to contribute to the commercialization of a ‘change the world’ technology and I am excited to be joining an already successful world class management team,” said Wowk, the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. “My near-term focus will be building out the back office and support structure including raising non-dilutive capital as needed to accelerate entry into a market that is expected to grow to $2.5B by 2028.”

Wowk has over 30 years of experience as a finance and business development executive principally in the industrial gas business and renewable energy sectors. Wowk spent over 20 years with Linde and Air Products in global senior financial roles before transitioning to CFO roles over the last 10 years with small and mid-size companies involved in solar, waste-to-energy, lithium and H2 including ASX listed Fluence, Transform Materials and sPower. He has proven success at scaling technology companies and leading multiple financing rounds in public and private markets. Wowk holds an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton Graduate School of Business and a civil engineering degree from Lafayette College.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on December 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process, delivering one of the highest quality graphenes at competitive price points with one of the lowest environmental footprints in the industry. HydroGraph is the only company in the Americas to be certified by the Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer® , an independent 3rd party certification that validates graphene production facilities, verification of production methods and volumes, and quality control processes.

More information about the Company and its products can be found at hydrograph.com. Samples of fractal and reactive graphene are available for testing purposes upon request. Interested parties can submit requests through info@hydrograph.com.

