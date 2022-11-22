Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,472 in the last 365 days.

Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of Sensei’s presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Sensei website. A replay of the webcast will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event. Registration for the live webcast is available here.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditional binding monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4), as well as SNS-103, also a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Michael Biega
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Sensei Biotherapeutics
mbiega@senseibio.com

Media Contact:
Chris Railey
Ten Bridge Communications
chris@tenbridgecommunications.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.