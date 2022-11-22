Submit Release
Clear Blue Technologies International to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vPn7TlUWTpW7d7-Nz_LVtA

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO
+1 416 433 3952
investors@clearbluetechnologies.com
www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital
+1 437 836 9669
Nik@SophicCapital.com


 


