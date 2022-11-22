Submit Release
Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

  • Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference
    Tuesday, November 29, 2022
    Fireside chat at 10:55 am Eastern Time
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY
    Thursday, December 1, 2022
    Fireside chat at 10:00 am Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Altimmune Investor & Media Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
reisenstadt@altimmune.com


