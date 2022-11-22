North America Automotive Logistics Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2030 | Db Schenker, Geodis, Dsv A/S

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, The North America automotive logistics market was valued at US$ 66.37 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 113.69 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2030.

The size was high in the past figure time frame, which is relied upon to reach significantly more noteworthy statures in the current conjecture time frame 2022 to 2028. The CAGR rate is likewise expected to fill in the current time frame.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Ceva Logistics Ag

◘ Kuehne + Nagel International Ag

◘ Dhl International Gmbh (Deutsche Post Ag)

◘ Ryder System Inc.

◘ United Parcel Service Inc.

◘ Db Schenker (Deutsche Bahn Ag)

◘ Xpo Logistics Inc.

◘ Dsv A/S

◘ Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

◘ Geodis.

Drivers and Restraints

Detailed Segmentation:

North America Automotive Logistics Market, By Type:

• Outsourcing

• Insourcing

North America Automotive Logistics Market, By Services:

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Packaging Processes

• Integrated Service

• Reverse Logistics

North America Automotive Logistics Market, By Sector:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

• Tire

• Component

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

◘ To Dissect and Study the North America Automotive Logistics Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2013-2017) And Forecast (2022-2028);

◘ Focuses on The Key North America Automotive Logistics Manufacturers, To Study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Share and Development Plans in Future.

◘ Focuses on The Global Key Manufacturers, To Define, Describe and Dissect the Market Competition Landscape, Swot Analysis.

◘ To Define, Describe and Forecast the Request by Type, Operation and Region.

◘ To Dissect the Global and Crucial Regions Request Implicit and Advantage, Occasion and Challenge, Conditions and Pitfalls.

◘ To Identify Significant Trends and Factors Driving or Inhibiting the Request Growth.

◘ To Dissect the Openings in The Request for Stakeholders by Relating the High Growth Parts.

◘ To Strategically Dissect Each Submarket with Respect to Individual Growth Trend and Their Donation to The Request

◘ To Dissect Competitive Developments Similar as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Accessions in The Request

◘ To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze Their Growth Strategies

Reasons to buy the report:

○ To provide a comprehensive picture of the North America Automotive Logistics market, illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecasting of the market have been undertaken based on type, offering, deployment, process, industry, and region.

○ In order to offer comprehensive insights into the North America Automotive Logistics market, a value chain analysis has been completed.

○ This study provides an in-depth analysis of the North America Automotive Logistics market's major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

○ The study includes important participants, a comprehensive analysis of their income streams, and a full competitive landscape of the market.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Basic Information of North America Automotive Logistics

1.1.1 Definition of North America Automotive Logistics

1.1.2 Classifications of North America Automotive Logistics

1.1.3 Applications of North America Automotive Logistics

1.1.4 Characteristics of North America Automotive Logistics

1.2 Development Overview of North America Automotive Logistics

1.3 Enter Barriers Analysis of North America Automotive Logistics

2 North America Automotive Logistics International and China Market Analysis

2.1 North America Automotive Logistics Industry International Market Analysis

2.1.1 North America Automotive Logistics International Market Development History

2.1.2 North America Automotive Logistics Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.1.3 North America Automotive Logistics International Main Countries Development Status

2.1.4 North America Automotive Logistics International Market Development Trend

2.2 North America Automotive Logistics Industry China Market Analysis

2.2.1 North America Automotive Logistics China Market Development History

2.2.2 North America Automotive Logistics Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.2.3 North America Automotive Logistics China Main Regions Development Status

2.2.4 North America Automotive Logistics China Market Development Trend

2.3 North America Automotive Logistics International and China Market Comparison Analysis

3 Environment Analysis of North America Automotive Logistics

3.1 International Economy Analysis

3.2 China Economy Analysis

3.3 Policy Analysis of North America Automotive Logistics

3.4 News Analysis of North America Automotive Logistics

4 Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

4.1 Global Revenue of North America Automotive Logistics by Classifications 2022-2030

4.2 Global Revenue Growth Rate of North America Automotive Logistics by Classifications 2022-2030

4.3 North America Automotive Logistics Revenue by Classifications

5 Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

5.1 Global Revenue of North America Automotive Logistics by Regions 2022-2030

5.2 2022-2030 USA Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of North America Automotive Logistics

5.3 2022-2030 Europe Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of North America Automotive Logistics

5.4 2022-2030 Japan Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of North America Automotive Logistics

5.5 2022-2030 China Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of North America Automotive Logistics

6 Analysis of North America Automotive Logistics Revenue Market Status 2022-2030

6.1 Revenue of North America Automotive Logistics 2022-2030

6.2 Revenue Market Share Analysis of North America Automotive Logistics 2022-2030

6.3 Revenue Overview of North America Automotive Logistics 2022-2030

6.4 Gross Margin of North America Automotive Logistics 2022-2030

7. Company Profiles

7.1 key player 1

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 key player 2

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 key player 3

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 key player 4

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 key player 5

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

....

8 Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of North America Automotive Logistics

10 Development Trend of North America Automotive Logistics Industry 2016-2021

11 Industry Chain Suppliers of North America Automotive Logistics with Contact Information

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of North America Automotive Logistics

13 Conclusion of the Global North America Automotive Logistics Industry 2015 Market Research Report

....