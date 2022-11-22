NOÄ Jewelry Announces Start of Its Highly Anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale
Trending Jewelry retailer NOA is pleased to announce the start of its popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with 25% off all collectionsMIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trending online brand and Jewelry retailer NOA is pleased to announce the official start of its popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.
NOÄ offers the finest luxury jewelry at affordable prices featuring statement hoops, diamonds, stunning tennis bracelets, jaw-dropping jewels, necklaces, and more; this fierce collection will make anyone take a double take.
In the company’s most recent news, NOÄ is excited to announce the beginning of its annual Black Friday promotion, which will continue until November 30. The promotion is one of the most coveted sales of the year for NOÄ Jewelry enthusiasts worldwide – due to the ground-breaking discounts on such high-quality jewelry.
Just a few of NOÄ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals include:
· 25% OFF All collections
· Spend $199 and get beautiful stud earrings.
· Free shipping and hassle-free returns
To ensure a fast and seamless shopping experience for online buyers, NOÄ offers a concierge-like experience. The sale runs from November 22 to November 30. NOÄ is also preparing for an upcoming artist collaboration for a limited collection release, which will be launching soon.
For more information about NOÄ Jewelry or to take advantage of the company’s blowout Black Friday sale, please visit https://www.noajewelry.shop/.
About NOÄ
NOÄ is renowned as an industry leader in producing some of the finest luxury jewelry at affordable prices, making high-end style accessible to all. Founded in 2019 by Aurelie Berdugo, NOÄ designs are handcrafted with passion and precision by expert artisans in the jewelry capitals of the world. All NOÄ designs take the elegance and simplicity of classic designs and breathe new life into them with a modern twist. Waterproof, made to layer, and available in solid or plated gold options, NOÄ empowers consumers to achieve a high-quality, high-end look without the designer price tag. Making waves in the consumer industry and beyond, NOÄ was hand selected to design a custom bracelet for Kylie Jenner’s sailor collection, which can be seen in the mogul’s advertisements and Instagram.
Aurelie Berdugo
NOÄ Jewelry
aurelie@noajewelry.shop