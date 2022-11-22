Eye Health Supplements Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing prevalence of eye ailments in senior citizens is impelling the growth of the Eye Health Supplements Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eye Health Supplements Market size is estimated at $2.1 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Eye Health Supplements are formulations of supplements including vitamins and various other ingredients like lutein and zeaxanthin and minerals like zinc and copper to enhance eye perception and well-being. Eye Health Supplements are utilized to decrease and eliminate the impact of eye infections and ailments and supports brain growth. For instance, Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is necessary for the advancement and practical growth of the brain in babies. Furthermore, docosahexaenoic acid is essential to keep up the usual brain activity in mature grown-ups. Furthermore, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) can be prepared by algae. Also, Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is one among various omega-3 fatty acids, noticed in chilled water fatty fish like salmon. Furthermore, it is detected in fish oil additives together with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Omega-3 fatty acids constitute a portion of a nutritious diet that supports the decrease the hazard of heart ailment. Eicosapentaenoic acid is consumed orally for a few cardiovascular conditions like clogged heart arteries (coronary artery ailment), to avert or heal cardiac arrests, and to decrease levels of blood fats termed triglycerides in individuals with soaring levels. Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is one of the major ailments requiring eye health supplement.

Key Takeaways

Eye Health Supplements Market growth is being driven by the mushrooming incidences of perception degradation and multiplying detection of short-sightedness (myopia) amidst individuals particularly in these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the snowballing utilization of screens and the upsurge of online meetings while working remotely.

Geographically, North America Eye Health Supplements Market dominated the Eye Health Supplements Market share in 2020 owing to the rising predominance of incessant eye afflictions like Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Dry Eye Syndrome, Glaucoma and Diabetic Retinopathy and the readily accessible marketable Eye Health Supplements. Furthermore, the surge in novel product kick-offs for Eye Health Supplements is fuelling the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Eye Health Supplements are nutritive commodities including vitamins and more nutriments that research has indicated to be advantageous to keep up eye health and good perception.

The expanding approval of eye specialists for eye health supplements for avoidance and healing of eye ailments is propelling the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

Eye Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Ingredient Type: Based on Ingredient Type, Lutein and Zeaxanthin Eye Health Supplements Market accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the rising consumption of Lutein and Zeaxanthin amidst the crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Lutein and Zeaxanthin are carotenoids and it has been indicated by research that a greater consumption of Lutein and Zeaxanthin reduces the hazard of Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Also, it is estimated that the Lutein and Zeaxanthin segment will grow at the fastest CAGR rate of 6.7% during to the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the ability of lutein and zeaxanthin to guard the eyes from injurious intense energy light waves, such as ultraviolet rays in sunlight.

Eye Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Form: Based on Form, Tablets segment dominates the Eye Health Supplements Market in 2020 owing to the affordability and the effortless production techniques when compared to other forms. Furthermore, the simple packaging and transportation and raised physical and chemical strength are determinants fuelling the progress of this segment. Tablets like lutein 10 milligrams (mg), zeaxanthin 2mg, vitamin C 500mg, vitamin E 400IU, zinc oxide 80mg or 25mg and cupric oxide 2mg are available which can be utilized for Age related Macular Degeneration. The softgels segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR rate of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the softgels arrangement being an powerful mode of distributing fluid or oil-based supplements.

Eye Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Based on Geography, North America Eye Health Supplements Market accounted for the dominant revenue share of 42% in 2020 owing to the predominance of eye ailments in the region. Furthermore, the rising count of senior citizens, the enhanced reimbursement sector, the heightening mindfulness of Eye Health Supplements and the ready usability of specialized eye health supplements are impelling the growth of the eye Health Supplements Market in the region during the forecast period 2021-2026. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021- 2026 owing to the increasing population and the rise in awareness of eye health supplements.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Eye Health Supplements Industry are -

1. Vitabiotics Ltd.

2. ZeaVision LLC

3. Bausch & Lomb

4. Amway International

5. Pfizer Inc.

