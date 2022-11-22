First Patented NSF Certified for Sport Supplement to be made available to major sports leagues, including NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Nutritional Sciences Enters Partnership to Bring Promino™ to Pro Sports

• First patented NSF Certified for Sport® supplement to be made available to major sport leagues, including NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), today announced that it has entered into a contract with Dr. James LaValle and Mike Potenza to promote and educate professional sports leagues and teams on the benefits of Promino™, Element’s proprietary sports nutrition brand. The contract also includes the preparation and distribution of publications and media discussing the benefits of Promino™ by Dr. LaValle and Mr. Potenza.

Mr. Potenza is currently the Director of Performance for the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and previously spent 15 years with the San Jose Sharks as Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. He is responsible for strength and conditioning programs, including the creation of individualized postseason workout programs and assistance in the rehabilitation efforts for all injured players.

“Promino’s patented and clinically proven formula allows athletes to gain strength and muscle mass, and accelerates muscle recovery and rehabilitation from injuries . As an approved NSF Certified for Sport product, Promino is approved by multiply athletic bodies such as the NHL, NBA and NFL. Athletes can take Promino with confidence knowing that is free from any banned substances. By aligning with industry experts like Dr. LaValle and Mr. Potenza that grasp the science behind our products and understand the market opportunity, we are aiming to utilize the professional sport platform to rapidly grow our brands in high value segments of the health and nutrition industry,” said Stuart Lowther, CEO of Element.

Mr. Potenza added, “My job is to help get some of the world’s highest-profile and performance-hungry athletes ready to win and stay healthy. My guys need to be in the game and can’t let injuries sideline them longer than necessary. Promino’s unique patented blend of plant-based essential amino acids is the best daily muscle health formula I have seen, and I am proud to endorse this product for athletes everywhere.”

On May 25, 2022, the Company announced a two-year exclusive agreement with Dr. LaValle to promote Rejuvenate™ and Promino™ via television and digital campaigns, highlighting the Element’s unique IP-driven products that are clinically proven to prevent muscle loss, improve tone and build muscle1. Dr. LaValle has worked with athletes from teams such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, New England Patriots and Houston Astros.

In consideration for their services, Dr. LaValle and Mr. Potenza may be granted up to 1,500,000 performance warrants based on pre-determined milestones and a price to be determined upon completion of the milestones.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 40. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

