Tokyo-Based CoDigital officially launched Digital Marketing Services for Companies Abroad to Expand Business in Japan.

CoDigital is a Japanese digital marketing agency that has supported companies outside of Japan to enter the Japanese market.SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoDigital, Inc. today officially launched digital marketing services for companies outside of Japan to Expand their Business in Japan. For them to seize opportunities in Japan, we provide professional, quick, and flexible services in Japanese, English and Chinese. The services are available from test marketing to full-scale entry into Japan.
The Services Include:
- Japanese Market Research
- Marketing Strategy
- Internet Advertising / Performance Marketing (Google, Yahoo, LINE, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok)
- Technical and Content SEO Marketing
- Building Website
- Social Media Management (LINE, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, TikTok)
- KOL Marketing / Influencer Marketing
- Translation
- Data Analysis
Services are available in Japanese, English and Chinese.
If you are interested in working with us, please feel free to reach out to us at any time.
https://codigital.co.jp/en/contact
我们接受用中文的咨询。点击这里，用中文联系我们。
https://codigital.co.jp/scn/contact
About Japan :
Japan has the third-largest economy, the fourth-largest purchasing power in the world and a population of 125 million. The GDP growth rate was 1.6% in 2021 and is estimated to be around 1.8% in 2022. The average life span of Japanese women is 87.57 years and men is 81.47 years.
While the population is slightly declining, there are developed social infrastructure and social security systems to support both young and old people.
Before the spread of COVID-19, in 2019, the number of foreign visitors was 31.8 million, one of the world's leading tourism destinations.
Unique Culture and Business Practices :
Japan is known for its unique culture and business practices.
In Japan, there are various players that are unfamiliar to people from foreign countries, such as the messaging app called LINE, search engine called Yahoo in addition to Google, e-commerce malls called Rakuten and ZOZO as well as Amazon. Social networking services such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube are also used in Japan.
But in some cases, user demographics and how they are used are different from other countries. Since it is necessary to do marketing on channels that match the age, gender and interests of the target audience, sometimes it is too complicated to understand the full landscape of the Japanese market.
In addition, Japanese people think products or services are suspicious when they see slightly unnatural Japanese in advertising text, websites, and other content.
With Japan's relationship-oriented business culture, there is a shortage of English-speaking people in Japanese companies. As a result, many Japanese companies prefer to deal with Japanese people and Japanese companies in the Japanese language.
Given this situation in the Japanese market, finding a Japanese partner when entering the Japanese market can make the business expand faster and more smoother.
CoDigital assists in smooth entry to the Japanese market with professional digital marketing services in Japan. Multilingual Digital Marketing Services will be available starting on 22 November 2022. For more information, please visit https://codigital.co.jp/en .
About CoDigital Inc. :
CoDigital is a Japanese Digital Marketing agency that provides Market Research, Marketing Strategies, Advertising, SEO, Influencer (KOL) Marketing, Social Accounts Management, Translation, and other marketing-related services. Our clients are from Japan, Asian countries, and Europe.
https://codigital.co.jp/en
Takeshi Sawaki
CoDigital, inc.
+81 70-4291-6095
takeshi.sawaki@codigital.co.jp
