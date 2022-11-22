Kamada Reports Strong Third Quarter Financial Results Demonstrating Successful Strategic Transition and Reiterates 2022 Financial Guidance

Third Quarter 2022 Revenues of $32.2 Million, a 40% Increase Compared to Prior Year Period; Reaping the Benefits of the Acquired IgG Portfolio

Strong Results Represent Completion of the Company’s Strategic Transformation into a Diversified Commercial Entity with Multiple Growth Drivers

Adjusted EBITDA for the Third Quarter was $6.0 Million, or 19% Margin and for First Nine Months was $10.6 Million or 13% Margin, Within Annual Guidance, and Representing 58% Increase Year-over-Year

Generated Operating Cash Flow of $5.5 Million in the Third Quarter and $21.8 Million in the First Nine Months of 2022, Supporting the Increase of Cash Position to $31.3 Million as of September 30, 2022

Kamada’s Positive Outlook for the Fourth Quarter Supports Reiteration of Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance of $125 Million - $135 Million, Representing a 20% to 30% Increase Over 2021 and Adjusted EBITDA Margins Between 12%-15%, More Than 2.5x Over 2021

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel and HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a vertically integrated global biopharmaceutical company, focused on specialty plasma-derived therapeutics, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

“Our strong third quarter performance is consistent with our forecasted positive outlook for the second half of the year," said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our business is beginning to reap the significant benefits of the acquired portfolio of four FDA-approved IgGs, consisting of CYTOGAM®, HEPAGAM B®, VARIZIG® and WINRHO®SDF. We have now completed our rapid transition from our past dependency on GLASSIA® sales to Takeda to a diversified, fully integrated commercial company and a global leader in the plasma-derived specialty market. In the third quarter, we generated total revenues of $32.2 million, representing a 40% increase year-over-year, and overall gross margins increased to 40% as compared to 25% in the third quarter of 2021. Importantly, each of our expected key revenue and profitability drivers, including our new IgG portfolio, as well as KEDRAB® sales and GLASSIA royalty income, contributed significantly to our sales and profitability growth. Based on our expectation for continued revenue growth and enhanced profitability in the fourth quarter of the year, we are reiterating our full-year 2022 financial guidance, which represents a 20% to 30% increase over 2021 revenue and more than 2.5x over 2021 adjusted EBITDA."

“I am pleased to report that over recent months, as part of the establishment of our direct presence in the U.S. market, we deployed a team of U.S.-based experienced sales and medical affair s professionals who have rapidly established our operations in this key market. The U.S. sales team is making good progress in promoting our portfolio of specialty plasma-derived IgG products to physicians and other healthcare practitioners through direct engagement and opportunities at medical conventions. The Medical Affairs team is working to educate physicians, while addressing their scientific and clinical inquiries, including participating in major medical conferences in the U.S. These activities represent the first time in over a decade that these hyper-immune specialty products have been supported by field-based activity in the U.S. We are encouraged by the positive feedback received from key U.S. physicians who are seeking to publish new clinical data related to our portfolio, while conducting educational symposiums that we believe will have a positive impact on the understanding of these products, thereby contributing to continued growth in demand,” continued Mr. London.

“In addition, we continue to make significant progress promoting our commercial portfolio outside the U.S. market. To this end, we recently reported an $11.4 million agreement to supply VARIZIG to an international organization, as well as the extension of an existing tender for the supply, in Canada, of the four IgG products for a total of $22.0 million over the next three years. These significant accomplishments are key factors in ensuring our continued growth. Looking further ahead, we continue to forecast revenue growth at a double-digit rate in the foreseeable years beyond 2022, driven by our proprietary product catalysts, our plasma collection operations, GLASSIA's royalties and the planned launch of eleven biosimilar products in Israel,” concluded Mr. London.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Total revenues were $32.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 40% increase from the $23.0 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021. Total revenues during the third quarter of 2022 included strong sales from the portfolio of four acquired FDA-approved IgG products. Total revenues included $3.5 million of sales-based royalty income from Takeda based on GLASSIA sales in the U.S.

Gross profit and gross margins were $12.9 million and 40%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $5.7 million and 25%, respectively, reported in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in profitability was driven by a positive product sales mix, including sales of our four new IgG products, KEDRAB and GLASSIA royalties. Cost of goods sold in the Company’s Proprietary segment in the third quarter of 2022 included $1.3 million of depreciation expenses associated with intangible assets generated through the IgG products acquisition. Gross profit and gross margins, excluding such intangible assets depreciation, would have been $14.2 million and 44%, respectively.

Operating expenses, including R&D, Sales & Marketing (S&M), G&A and other expenses, totaled $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was attributable to increased S&M costs associated with expanded U.S. commercial operations and increased costs associated with accelerating recruitment for the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Inhaled AAT. S&M costs for the quarter included $0.4 million of depreciation expenses of intangible assets generated through the IgG products acquisition.

Finance expense, net for the third quarter of 2022 included a $2.0 million expense associated with the revaluation of the contingent consideration and other long-term liabilities assumed as part of the IgG products acquisition. For more information with respect to such contingent consideration and other long-term liabilities, please refer to Note 5 of the Company’s 2021 financial statements included in the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 15, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.02) per share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding depreciation expenses of intangible assets mentioned above and finance expense associated with the revaluation of the contingent consideration and other assumed long-term liabilities, the Company would have recorded net income of $4.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash provided by operating activities was $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to cash used in operating activities of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2022 were $83.9 million, a 16% increase from the $72.2 million generated in the first nine months of 2021. The increase in revenues is mainly attributable to sales of the acquired four IgG products.

Gross profit and gross margins for the first nine months of 2022 were $31.4 million and 37%, respectively, compared to $23.7 million and 33%, respectively, in the prior year period. Gross profit and gross margins in the first nine months of 2022, excluding intangible assets depreciation and a $4.3 million loss related to the labor strike concluded in July 2022, would have been $39.7 million and 47%, respectively, representing a significant increase year-over-year.

Operating expenses, including R&D, S&M, G&A and other expenses, totaled $30.9 million in the first nine months of 2022, as compared to $21.1 million in the first nine months 2021. This increase was attributable to an increase in S&M costs associated with the recently acquired portfolio marketing and commercial operation, as well as increased R&D costs, primarily due to advancing the pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe trial for Inhaled AAT through the opening of new clinical sites and the manufacturing of clinical supply for the study. S&M costs for the first nine months included $1.3 million of depreciation expenses of intangible assets generated through the IgG products acquisition.

Finance expense, net for the first nine months of 2022 included a $5.9 million expense associated with the revaluation of the contingent consideration and other long-term liabilities, assumed as part of the IgG products acquisition.

Net loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $5.3 million, or $(0.12) per share, as compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior year period. Excluding loss associated with the labor strike, depreciation expenses of intangible assets generated through the recent acquisition and finance expense associated with the revaluation of the contingent consideration and other assumed long-term liabilities, the Company would have recorded net income of $10.2 million, or $0.23 per share, in the first nine months of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $10.6 million in the first nine months of 2022, as compared to $6.7 million in the first nine months of 2021, representing a 58% increase year-over-year, and 13% margins, which is in line with Kamada’s annual guidance. Excluding loss associated with the labor strike, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $14.9 million, representing an 18% margin.

Cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of 2022 was $21.8 million, as compared to cash used in operating activities of $3.9 million during the first nine months of 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $31.3 million, as compared to $18.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Kamada’s strong cash position is driven by continued positive operational cash flows, which is indicative of the significant momentum in the Company’s commercial operations.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Kamada continues to expect to generate fiscal year 2022 total revenues in the range of $125 million to $135 million, which would represent 20% to 30% growth compared to fiscal year 2021. The Company also anticipates generating adjusted EBITDA during 2022 at a rate of 12% to 15% of total revenues, representing more than 2.5x of the adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Awarded extension to existing Canadian supply tender for the portfolio of four specialty IgG products acquired in 2021. The supply extension secures ongoing sales of approximately $7.5 million per year for 2023-2025, with an option to extend for up to an additional two years.

Reported acceleration of enrollment in ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Inhaled AAT. The independent DSMB recommended study continuation without modification for the fourth time since study initiation. Based on encouraging safety observed to date, trial inclusion criteria revised to also include patients with severe airflow limitation, thereby expanding the potential patient treatment population. Kamada intends to meet with the FDA and EMA during the first half of 2023 to discuss study progress and potential opportunities to shorten the regulatory pathway.

Non-IFRS financial measures

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of September 30, As of

December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars in thousands Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,252 $ 99,840 $ 18,587 Trade receivables, net 23,997 26,548 35,162 Other accounts receivables 6,884 4,392 8,872 Inventories 73,029 48,163 67,423 Total Current Assets 135,162 178,943 130,044 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 25,898 25,856 26,307 Right-of-use assets 2,793 3,361 3,092 Intangible assets, Goodwill and other long-term assets 148,620 3,380 153,663 Contract assets 7,164 4,987 5,561 Total Non-Current Assets 184,475 37,584 188,623 Total Assets $ 319,637 $ 216,527 $ 318,667 Liabilities Current Liabilities Current maturities of bank loans $ 4,444 $ 52 $ 2,631 Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,004 1,181 1,154 Current maturities of other long term liabilities 25,095 - 17,986 Trade payables 30,619 19,010 25,104 Other accounts payables 7,948 6,346 7,142 Deferred revenues 40 - 40 Total Current Liabilities 69,150 26,589 54,057 Non-Current Liabilities Bank loans 14,074 - 17,407 Lease liabilities 2,414 3,283 3,160 Contingent consideration 20,705 - 21,995 Other long-term liabilities 39,915 - 43,929 Deferred revenues 15 3,575 15 Employee benefit liabilities, net 813 1,467 1,280 Total Non-Current Liabilities 77,936 8,325 87,786 Shareholder’s Equity Ordinary shares 11,732 11,720 11,725 Additional paid in capital net 210,355 210,005 210,204 Capital reserve due to translation to presentation currency (3,490 ) (3,490 ) (3,490 ) Capital reserve from hedges (257 ) 35 54 Capital reserve from share-based payments 5,427 4,817 4,643 Capital reserve from employee benefits 212 (320 ) (149 ) Accumulated deficit (51,428 ) (41,154 ) (46,163 ) Total Shareholder’s Equity 172,551 181,613 176,824 Total Liabilities and Shareholder’s Equity $ 319,637 $ 216,527 $ 318,667







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Nine months period ended Three months period ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Revenues from proprietary products $ 67,198 $ 57,316 $ 25,580 $ 17,123 $ 75,521 Revenues from distribution 16,702 14,857 6,637 5,911 28,121 Total revenues 83,900 72,173 32,217 23,034 103,642 Cost of revenues from proprietary products 37,856 35,605 13,151 12,078 48,194 Cost of revenues from distribution 14,632 12,835 6,196 5,226 25,120 Total cost of revenues 52,488 48,440 19,347 17,304 73,314 Gross profit 31,412 23,733 12,870 5,730 30,328 Research and development expenses 10,181 7,909 3,118 2,545 11,357 Selling and marketing expenses 10,435 3,803 3,843 1,256 6,278 General and administrative expenses 9,481 8,803 3,165 2,691 12,636 Other expenses 801 612 182 42 753 Operating income (loss) 514 2,606 2,562 (804 ) (696 ) Financial income 32 277 29 68 295 Income (expenses) in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net 756 74 163 (48 ) (207 ) Financial Income (expense) in respect of contingent consideration and other long- term liabilities. (5,924 ) - (2,049 ) - (947 ) Financial expenses (583 ) (178 ) (211 ) (61 ) (330 ) Income before tax on income (5,205 ) 2,779 494 (845 ) (1,885 ) Taxes on income 60 - 10 - 345 Net Income (loss) $ (5,265 ) $ 2,779 $ 484 $ (845 ) $ (2,230 ) Other Comprehensive Income (loss): Amounts that will be or that have been reclassified to profit or loss when specific conditions are met Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (830 ) 25 (46 ) 68 185 Net amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss for cash flow hedges 519 (347 ) 231 (91 ) (488 ) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Remeasurement gain (loss) from defined benefit plan 361 - (59 ) - 171 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (5,215 ) $ 2,457 $ 610 $ (868 ) $ (2,362 ) Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic net earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 )







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine months period Ended Three months period

Ended Year Ended September, 30 September, 30 December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (5,265 ) $ 2,779 $ 484 $ (845 ) $ (2,230 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Adjustments to the profit or loss items: Depreciation and impairment 9,143 3,612 3,055 1,240 5,609 Financial expenses (income), net 5,719 (173 ) 2,068 41 1,189 Cost of share-based payment 935 504 366 134 529 Taxes on income 60 - 10 - 345 Change in employee benefit liabilities, net (106 ) 61 (10 ) 38 45 15,751 4,004 5,489 1,453 7,717 Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 10,744 (4,446 ) (6,358 ) 1,200 (12,861 ) Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivables 2,917 1,556 844 (73 ) (1,634 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories (5,606 ) (5,963 ) (8,509 ) (3,562 ) (2,373 ) Decrease (increase) in deferred expenses (2,596 ) (4,759 ) (2,112 ) (2,397 ) (6,883 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 5,895 2,725 13,738 1,586 7,917 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payables 566 (1,482 ) 2,083 (683 ) (392 ) Decrease in deferred revenues - 1,550 - 550 1,815 11,920 (10,819 ) (314 ) (3,379 ) (14,411 ) Cash received (paid) during the period for: Interest paid (550 ) (139 ) (170 ) (32 ) (228 ) Interest received 15 357 12 140 375 Taxes paid (27 ) (32 ) (9 ) (9 ) (42 ) (562 ) 186 (167 ) 99 105 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 21,844 $ (3,850 ) $ 5,492 $ (2,672 ) $ (8,819 )







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended September, 30 September, 30 December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Investing Activities Investment in short term investments, net $ - $ 39,083 $ - $ 36,116 $ 39,083 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (2,807 ) (2,986 ) (1,616 ) (1,523 ) (3,730 ) Business combination - (1,404 ) - - (96,403 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,807 ) 34,693 (1,616 ) 34,593 (61,050 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of share base payments 7 14 1 4 19 Receipt of long-term loans - - - 20,000 Repayment of lease liabilities (842 ) (903 ) (269 ) (308 ) (1,221 ) Repayment of long-term loans (1,517 ) (221 ) (1,116 ) (15 ) (205 ) Repayment of other long-term liabilities (4,120 ) - (877 ) - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,472 ) (1,110 ) (2,261 ) (319 ) 18,593 Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalent 100 (90 ) (296 ) (178 ) (334 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,665 29,643 1,319 31,424 (51,610 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 18,587 70,197 29,933 68,416 70,197 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 31,252 $ 99,840 $ 31,252 $ 99,840 $ 18,587 Significant non-cash transactions Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability $ 526 $ 769 $ 230 $ 181 $ 845 Purchase of property and equipment and Intangible assets $ 134 $ 352 $ 134 $ 352 $ 1,001







NON-IFRS MEASURES – ADJUSTED EBITDA

Nine months period ended Three months period ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 In thousands Net income $ (5,265 ) $ 2,779 $ 484 $ (845 ) $ (2,230 ) Taxes on income 60 - 10 - 345 Financial expense (income), net 5,719 (173 ) 2,068 41 1,189 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,143 3,612 3,055 1,240 5,609 Non-cash share-based compensation expenses 935 504 366 134 529 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,592 $ 6,722 $ 5,983 $ 570 $ 5,442



