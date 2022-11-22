Submit Release
Talaris Therapeutics to Participate at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced that Scott Requadt, Chief Executive Officer of Talaris, will participate in a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Talaris website for 30 days.

About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.

