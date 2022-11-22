Anyword Shares Tips to Dominate Black Friday Shopping with Powerful Marketing Campaigns

As marketers look to the bulk of their annual ad budget in Q4, Anyword recommends early prep with these unique strategies for high-performing campaigns.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyword, the data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) copywriting platform, recommends a slate of best practices for marketers as the busiest shopping time of the year approaches - Black Friday, the kickoff to a projected $1.45 trillion in holiday season consumer spending.

Some 88 million online shoppers spent $8.9 billion on Black Friday 2021, making it a critical time for marketers to attract potential buyers. Anyword's powerful predictive analytics helps generate high-performing marketing copy for every channel and every format.

"Marketers will spend billions on paid ads as well as organic strategies," said Eli Bar-Lev, chief marketing officer at Anyword. "Creative is king, and Anyword works with hundreds of thousands of ads across industries. Our expert team put together best practices for building high-performing imagery and copy."

For building a Black Friday campaign strategy, Anyword provides both big-picture strategies and specific ground-level message guidance. Strategies include:

Strong social media build-up primes the audience for upcoming sales, generating excitement and buzz.

A cross-channel promotional strategy is important as consumers bounce between social, email, websites, in-store, apps, and more. Consider offering channel-specific deals.

Conduct sales before, during, and after Black Friday. Consumers might not pick one specific day to shop.

Extend sales past Cyber Monday as 40% of shoppers continue purchasing into December.

Specific messaging recommendations include:

Develop the Perfect Headline - 80% of consumers only read headlines, so make sure to include all the necessary sale information.

- 80% of consumers only read headlines, so make sure to include all the necessary sale information. Problem + Solution - Make consumers' shopping easier by showing them how the product solves their problem.

- Make consumers' shopping easier by showing them how the product solves their problem. Editor Picks / Roundups - Consumers want to buy the best, top-rated products from an authority figure or expert voice.

- Consumers want to buy the best, top-rated products from an authority figure or expert voice. Tips on How to Navigate Holiday Shopping - Be the go-to voice on holiday shopping by helping shoppers with their entire list, not just your products.

- Be the go-to voice on holiday shopping by helping shoppers with their entire list, not just your products. Be Retailer-Specific - Research shows that dropping the online retailer's name can boost CTR and lower CPC. Try including "Amazon."

- Research shows that dropping the online retailer's name can boost CTR and lower CPC. Try including "Amazon." Go Under Budget - Create budget-specific gift guides under a certain amount like $25 or $50.

- Create budget-specific gift guides under a certain amount like $25 or $50. Focus on a Single Product That's Audience-Specific - Be hyper-targeted to generate higher conversion rates.

- Be hyper-targeted to generate higher conversion rates. Always Have a Strong, Clear CTA - An absolute must-have, a clear call-to-action encourages people to convert. Use a button or include in the copy.

- An absolute must-have, a clear call-to-action encourages people to convert. Use a button or include in the copy. Create a Unique Hashtag - Create a strong brand narrative and build familiarity with the products.

Start preparing early for a busy Black Friday and holiday season with Anyword. Take advantage of Anyword's own Black Friday sale with 30% off and 20,000 bonus word credits with code "BLACKFRIDAY30." To learn more, click here.

About Anyword

Anyword, formerly known as Keywee, uses AI and natural language processing to develop effective, performance-driven marketing language so that marketers communicate to consumers using text that yields the highest-level results and meets conversion goals. Anyword's AI-generated text is coupled with an intuitive scoring system that ranks text, predicting results so that marketers can measure performance prior to launching a campaign and avoid costly and time-consuming A/B tests.

With predictive performance, marketers know, in advance, how well text will perform with each audience base. Based in New York, Anyword was founded in 2013 and in its most recent Series B funding round secured $21 million, led by Innovation Endeavors. To learn more about Anyword, visit anyword.com.

