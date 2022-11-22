Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investor conferences being webcast in November:

Piper Sandler 34 th Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 29

Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference: Fireside Chat at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 30

A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting under "Events & Presentations" in the investors section of Enanta's at www.enanta.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the presentations and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta's research and development programs include clinical candidates in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

