Outdoor Tiles market is expected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2021 to USD 19.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Outdoor Tiles market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Outdoor Tiles market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material, type, end-user, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Outdoor Tiles market are Armstrong floorings Inc, Beaulieu international group N.V, Citadel floors, Ecore International, Mohawk industries, Mats Inc, Fiberon, ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Guangdong Monalisa Industry Co., Ltd., Crossville Inc., Florida Tile, Inc., Porcelanosa Group, Ricchetti Group, Florim Ceramiche S.p.A., and among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Outdoor Tiles market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Granite, slate, limestone, and travertine tiles are all referred to as natural stones. These materials make for seamless outdoor use, which makes them suitable for use in tiles. Outside tiles frequently mimic stones, concrete, decking, pavement, or other outdoor features. In addition, the outdoor tile's surface is more textured than the indoor tile. This produces a surface that won't slide and will provide traction for users. Additionally, outdoor tile is far more resilient than indoor tile. They can endure harsh weather and direct sunlight without suffering damage. Increased demand from end users and governments around the world, rising urbanization levels that will raise demand for homes and offices, etc., are the main forces behind this expansion and technological developments in outdoor flooring options, such as ceramic tiles, which offer excellent durability and resistance against a variety of extreme weather situations, like floods or hot summers. Man's flooring options frequently include tiles for the outdoors. People today want to reside nearby public transportation hubs or workplaces due to changing lifestyles and increased urbanization, which allows them to commute less frequently. In addition to being comfortable, outdoor flooring improves lung health by absorbing the moisture that would otherwise be discharged into the air due to humidity or dew formation.

Scope of Outdoor Tiles Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Material, By Type, By End-User, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Armstrong floorings Inc, Beaulieu international group N.V, Citadel floors, Ecore International, Mohawk industries, Mats Inc, Fiberon, ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Guangdong Monalisa Industry Co., Ltd., Crossville Inc., Florida Tile, Inc., Porcelanosa Group, Ricchetti Group, Florim Ceramiche S.p.A., and among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Ceramic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The material segment is wood, ceramics, concrete, and others. Ceramic are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, an increase in the building of office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, and other utility areas around the world is projected to drive up demand for goods. The increase in the population, rise in disposable income, growth in remodeling and construction projects, and expansion of interests in the private and business sectors have all contributed to the growth of the ceramic outdoor tile market. A coordinated retail area's growth and the expanding popularity of emerging economies paved the way for market expansion.

The tile segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment includes tile, decking, and others. The tile segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The global housing crisis is fueling an increase in construction activity, which is boosting the tile market throughout the forecast period. Due to their longevity and crack resistance, tiles are frequently used in both residential and commercial structures. Additionally, the protective coatings on tiles provide the tile surface with superior water resistance, stain protection, and cleanliness.

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes residential, commercial, public sector, and others. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for porcelain flooring that is both cost-effective and extremely durable is anticipated to fuel market expansion over the course of the forecast period. The creation of innovative materials and simple installation methods have significantly fueled the expansion of the commercial flooring sector. Due to the product's antibacterial, anti-slip, and water-resistant qualities, ceramic flooring is becoming a popular choice for institutions and other sectors, including the healthcare industry.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Outdoor Tiles include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. High product demand from the residential and non-residential building sectors in Asia Pacific's developing nations, particularly China and India, is anticipated to create market expansion prospects. Due to the region's rising per capita income, fast urbanization, and growing population, the construction sector is predicted to rise. Because of the region's sustained economic growth, the expansion of the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is anticipated to spur building activity, which will ultimately fuel product demand over the projected period.

Country Analysis

Germany's outdoor tiles market size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2029.

One of the key markets for tiles in the European region is Germany. The nation benefits from having access to highly developed and cutting-edge goods like roof tiles, bricks, sanitary ware, etc. Another aspect that encourages market expansion is the significant consumer spending on residential and housing buildings.

China's outdoor tiles market size was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2029. State investments and low lending rates are responsible for the building industry's bright future. The main driver of market expansion for outdoor tiles in China is the increased demand for new residential infrastructure.

India's outdoor tiles market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2029. India is rapidly urbanizing, with a population proportion of 35% living in cities by 2020. Additionally, it is anticipated to reach 40% by 2030, or roughly 600 million people living in cities. The growth of cities and population migration are the main causes of urbanization in India. Housing, the road system, urban transportation, the water supply, infrastructures for generating electricity, smart cities, and other aspects of urban administration are all subject to investment. Urbanization increases the need for residential and commercial buildings, which has propelled the market for outdoor tiles in India's rapid expansion.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the growth and increasing development in the construction industry.

