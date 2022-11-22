Bicara Therapeutics to Present at 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dual-action biologics designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment to elicit a potent and durable anti-tumor response, today announced that Claire Mazumdar, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Bicara Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, in New York, NY on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. ET.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class biologics engineered to bring together the precision of targeted therapy and the power of immunotherapy. The company's bifunctional antibodies are designed to deliver an immunomodulatory payload directly to the tumor microenvironment to ramp up immune cell activity, potentially offering long-lasting efficacy. Bicara's lead asset, BCA101, a first-in-class EGFR / TGF-β-trap bifunctional antibody, is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1/1b study. Bicara's experienced team brings deep expertise across immunology, oncology, clinical development, business development and operational strategy. More information is available at www.bicara.com.

