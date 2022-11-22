Submit Release
Galera to Present at Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. GRTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera's website, investors.galeratx.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the News & Events section of the Investors page of Galera's website for 30 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera's selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419) is being evaluated for radiotherapy-induced toxicities. The Company's second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem, or GC4711), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Christopher Degnan
Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
610-725-1500
cdegnan@galeratx.com

William Windham
Solebury Strategic Communications
646-378-2946
wwindham@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:
Zara Lockshin
Solebury Strategic Communications
330-417-6250
zlockshin@soleburystrat.com


