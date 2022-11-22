Submit Release
Renalytix to Report Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 on November 30

LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc RNLX RENX announces that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, before market open. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results and key topics including business strategy, partnerships and regulatory and reimbursement processes, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (GMT).

Conference Call Details:
To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided in order for interested parties to join the conference call.

Webcast Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/88vepbze

About Renalytix
Renalytix RENX RNLX is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that enables early-stage chronic kidney disease progression risk assessment. The Company's lead product, KidneyIntelX™, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc  www.renalytix.com
James McCullough, CEO Via Walbrook PR
   
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7710 7600
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore  
   
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7597 4000
Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams  
   
Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth / Alice Woodings Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 / 07407 804 654
   
CapComm Partners  
Peter DeNardo Tel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com

