Enviva Selected As A 2022 "Enlightened Growth Leadership" Award Recipient, Frost & Sullivan Institute's Highest Sustainability Recognition

Enviva Inc. EVA, the world's leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, has been recognized as a 2022 "Enlightened Growth Leadership" award recipient by The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI). This award distinguishes global organizations that are committed to making the world a better place, addressing global priorities, and innovating to net zero, while remaining at the forefront of sustainable growth and transformation. The "Enlightened Growth Leadership" award is the only recognition of its kind that measures and evaluates companies based on the synergy between growth, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Corporate Sustainability Reporting (CSR).

"This award underscores Enviva's relentless commitment to caring about people and our communities, fighting climate change, and displacing fossil fuels," said Thomas Meth, President and CEO at Enviva. "We are honored that Frost & Sullivan Institute independently researched our company and has commended our daily efforts to incentivize the growth of healthy forests, reduce greenhouse gas emissions on a lifecycle basis in supply chains and industry, and transform net zero into a reality for economies around the world."

FSI follows its proprietary, 8-step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. FSI's global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies are improving the future of the planet. By combining business sense with a moral imperative, the final list of companies demonstrates aspirational ideas beyond the simple goal of generating profits. This year's list of "Enlightened Growth Leadership" award recipients represents approximately the top 1% of all companies globally that FSI has identified as "moving the world in the right direction." FSI reserves this recognition for companies that have embraced emerging technologies, generated opportunities for all, and are part of the solution to challenges our world faces today. Other recipients of the distinguished award over the years, include 3M, AT&T, BAE Systems, Barclays Bank PLC, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Salesforce, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

"Enviva demonstrates aspirational ideals beyond the simple goal of generating profits," said Aroop Zutshi, Director at Frost & Sullivan Institute and Global Managing Partner at Frost & Sullivan. "Enviva was identified as a ‘best-in-class' growth company that has successfully leveraged technology, commercialized supply chains, and integrated a partner ecosystem that works to improve forest health and provide a renewable alternative to global industries and economies in support of the planet's well-being."

FSI will host its annual, virtual awards event on November 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. ET, providing an opportunity to hear inspiring stories from some of the most committed leadership teams across the globe.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. EVA is the world's largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Enviva is planning to commence construction of its 12th plant, near Bond, Mississippi, in early 2023. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with primarily creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com.

