Insights on the Data Center Market in Taiwan to 2027 - Players Include Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks and Fujitsu

Taiwan data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2022-2027. This report analyses the Taiwan data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Taiwan's primary data center construction locations include Taipei, the economic hub and the most connected city in Taiwan. Taichung city is predicted to be the upcoming data center location, as growth is estimated in this location during the forecast period. Significant investments were made in 5G technologies to expand its reach in the country. A tremendous amount of data is being generated in real-time, prompting operators to invest in the market.

In Taiwan, Free Trade Zones such as Cargo Park FTZ, Kaohsiung Port FTZ, Keelung Port FTZ, and Taipei Port FTZ, among others, offer tax incentives to attract foreign enterprises to establish operations or simplify processing activities. Such factors will help in boosting the Taiwan data center market.

There are efforts towards sustainability by the government, which planned investments of around USD 170 billion for making public and private sectors sustainable by the year 2050. The country aims to produce 20% of its energy using renewable sources by 2025. The nation is also witnessing an increase in investments, at more than 10% from 2020, due to investments from colocation providers such as Chief Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom, and Taiwan Mobile, among others.

Key Highlights

Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in the APAC region. Factors such as 5G deployments, rise in cloud-based services, adoption of AI/ML workloads, growing procurement of big data and IoT solutions, and renewable energy procurement are driving the Taiwan data center market.

In the country, there is a presence of various industrial parks which are technology-based, such as the Neihu Technology Park and Nangang Software Park, among others, offer tax incentives for facility development and other technologies such as AI, cloud, and IoT.

Data is being generated at unprecedented speed in the country due to the use of technologies such as IoT, big data & AI. These technologies are implemented across almost all industry verticals increasing the demand for data centers in the country.

Cloud demand is significantly increasing in the country. Many cloud service providers, such as cadence, Google, Siemens, Azure, AWS, and Synopsys, formed a cloud alliance with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

The government is strengthening the businesses in Taiwan by implementing various digital services across industrial, commercial, and public sectors, leading to data generation and more industry investments.

Vendor Landscape

The construction contractors in the country have both global and local presence, supplying significant operators in the industry, such as AECOM, M+W Group, and others. The Taiwan data center market has a presence of local construction contractors such as Pacific Engineers and Constructors and MAA Group.

Global cloud service providers are expected to enter the industry in the upcoming years. For instance, Amazon Web Services launched its first local zone in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2022.

There is a significant increase in cloud services in the region, which has prompted the formation of a cloud alliance between TSMC and companies like AWS, cadence, Google, Siemens, Azure, and Synopsys.

Entry of new operators is witnessed in the country. For instance, Empyrion DC, a Singapore-based operator, is entering the Taiwan market by developing its first facility in Taipei.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

MiTAC Holdings

Pure Storage

Lenovo

NetApp

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Super Micro Computer

Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

M+W Group

Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)

MAA Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

ATEN

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Mitsubishi Electric

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Chunghwa Telecom

Chief Telecom

Far EasTone Telecommunications

Taiwan Mobile

Existing vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Taipei

Other Cities (Taichung, Changhua, Douliu, & Taoyuan)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

