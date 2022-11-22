POSaBIT to Present at the Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

POSaBIT Systems Corporation PBITPOSAF, the leading provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company's 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Management is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT PBIT is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT's unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com .

