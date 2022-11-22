AstraZeneca Aims to Redefine Breast Cancer Care With New Data Across the Treatment Spectrum At SABCS 2022

Data will show clinical opportunity in HR-positive advanced breast cancer for potential first-in-class AKT inhibitor capivasertib and next-generation oral SERD camizestrant

ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) data will reinforce potential to set new standards in HER2-targetable disease

Data for antibody drug conjugate datopotamab deruxtecan will demonstrate potential in HR-positive and triple-negative breast cancer

AstraZeneca will present new data advancing its ambition to redefine care at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), December 6-10, 2022.

Twelve AstraZeneca medicines and potential new medicines will be featured in 55 presentations, including five oral presentations, showcasing the Company's growing leadership across different subtypes and stages of breast cancer.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "Our data at SABCS are strong validation of our clinical strategy to provide next-generation treatment solutions for patients with nearly all major types of breast cancer. We are excited to share results from the pivotal CAPItello-291 trial, which will support the opportunity of our novel AKT inhibitor capivasertib for patients with HR-positive disease. We also look forward to presenting defining data from the SERENA-2 Phase II trial that will demonstrate the potential of our next-generation SERD camizestrant to improve upon currently available endocrine therapies for patients with ER-driven disease."

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: "As we close another year of breakthroughs in breast cancer, our presence at SABCS will showcase the opportunity for our portfolio to shape clinical practice and redefine care across subtypes and stages of this disease. Compelling results for potential new medicines capivasertib and camizestrant as well as new data from antibody drug conjugates ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) and datopotamab deruxtecan will underscore our focus on addressing the greatest unmet needs and delivering personalized treatment for more patients with breast cancer."

Aiming to set new standards of care across HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

Two late-breaking presentations from the DESTINY-Breast clinical program will highlight the efficacy of ENHERTU treatment in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer across lines of therapy.

Updated results from the DESTINY-Breast03 Phase III trial of ENHERTU versus trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and a taxane will be presented, including updated progression-free survival (PFS) data and overall survival (OS) results.

In addition, primary results from the DESTINY-Breast02 Phase III trial will be presented, further demonstrating the clinical benefit of ENHERTU compared to conventional chemotherapy-based regimens in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with T-DM1.

Data will also be presented from the ROSET-BM retrospective study and DEBBRAH Phase II trial further confirming ENHERTU activity in patients with HER2-positive or HER2-low metastatic breast cancer with active or stable brain metastases.

Reshaping treatment expectations in HR-positive advanced breast cancer

A late-breaking presentation will illustrate the Company's focus on addressing endocrine resistance in advanced HR-positive breast cancer.

Detailed data will be shared from the CAPItello-291 Phase III trial of the AKT inhibitor capivasertib in combination with FASLODEX® (fulvestrant) versus FASLODEX alone in endocrine-resistant, HR-positive, HER2-low or negative advanced breast cancer. CAPItello-291 recently met both primary endpoints, demonstrating improvement in PFS in the overall patient population and in a prespecified biomarker subgroup of patients whose tumors had qualifying alterations in the PIK3CA, AKT1 or PTEN genes.

Several presentations will establish the clinical potential of the next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) camizestrant as a monotherapy or in combination for patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER-positive) advanced breast cancer.

A late-breaking presentation will highlight detailed results from the positive SERENA-2 Phase II trial of camizestrant versus FASLODEX in advanced ER-positive breast cancer.

in advanced ER-positive breast cancer. Analyses from further cohorts of the SERENA-1 Phase I trial of advanced ER-positive breast cancer will also be presented, which will show the potential to combine camizestrant with abemaciclib, a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

A spotlight poster will feature data showing promising preclinical activity with camizestrant in ER-positive breast cancer when used in double and triple combinations with CDK4/6, mTOR, AKT or PI3K inhibitors, in ESR1 wild-type and mutated models.

Additionally, several presentations will showcase AstraZeneca's commitment to transforming the treatment landscape for HR-positive breast cancer with antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and by identifying new tumor subtypes that may respond to targeted therapies.

A poster presentation of results from the TROPION-PanTumor01 Phase I trial will characterize the safety and encouraging clinical activity of datopotamab deruxtecan in patients with heavily pre-treated HR-positive, HER2-negative inoperable or metastatic breast cancer. Datopotamab deruxtecan is also being tested in these patients in earlier lines of treatment in the randomized TROPION-Breast01 Phase III trial.

Multiple poster presentations will share results for potential diagnostic tools to better identify and optimize treatment for patients across the spectrum of HER2 expression, including those with HER2-low tumors who may benefit from treatment with ENHERTU.

Data from various subgroup analyses from the DESTINY-Breast04 Phase III trial will reinforce the clinical meaningfulness of HER2-low as an actionable patient segment in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Redefining care for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)

Two spotlight poster discussions will share results from the BEGONIA Phase Ib/II trial testing IMFINZI® (durvalumab) combinations in advanced or metastatic TNBC, showing the potential to drive improved outcomes with the addition of ADCs.

Additionally, updated results from the TROPION-PanTumor01 Phase I trial of datopotamab deruxtecan monotherapy will show encouraging and durable anti-tumor activity, and a manageable safety profile in heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic TNBC. The TROPION-Breast02 Phase III trial is evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan as 1st-line therapy for patients with metastatic TNBC.

ENHERTU and datopotamab deruxtecan are developed and commercialized in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo worldwide, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights.

Key AstraZeneca presentations during SABCS 2022

Notes

AstraZeneca in breast cancer

Driven by a growing understanding of breast cancer biology, AstraZeneca is starting to challenge, and redefine, the current clinical paradigm for how breast cancer is classified and treated to deliver even more effective treatments to patients in need – with the bold ambition to one day eliminate breast cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca has a comprehensive portfolio of approved and promising compounds in development that leverage different mechanisms of action to address the biologically diverse breast cancer tumor environment.

With ENHERTU, a HER2-directed ADC, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are aiming to improve outcomes in previously treated HER2-positive and HER2-low metastatic breast cancer and are exploring its potential in earlier lines of treatment and in new breast cancer settings.

In HR-positive breast cancer, AstraZeneca continues to improve outcomes with foundational medicines FASLODEX® (fulvestrant) and ZOLADEX and aims to reshape the HR-positive space with ngSERD and potential new medicine camizestrant as well as a potential first-in-class AKT kinase inhibitor, capivasertib. AstraZeneca is also collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo to explore the potential of TROP2-directed ADC, datopotamab deruxtecan, in this setting.

PARP inhibitor LYNPARZA® (olaparib) is a targeted treatment option that has been studied in early and metastatic breast cancer patients with an inherited BRCA mutation. AstraZeneca with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, US, known as MSD outside the US and Canada continue to research LYNPARZA in metastatic breast cancer patients with an inherited BRCA mutation and are exploring new opportunities to treat these patients earlier in their disease.

To bring much-needed treatment options to patients with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer, AstraZeneca is testing immunotherapy Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with other oncology medicines, including LYNPARZA and ENHERTU, evaluating the potential of capivasertib in combination with chemotherapy, and datopotamab deruxtecan.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

US-71247 Last Updated 11/22

