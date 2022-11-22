Submit Release
REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Presentation Time: 9:10 a.m. ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

BofA Securities 2022 Virtual Biotech SMID Cap Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Fireside Chat Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:
Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com 

Investors:
Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301684731.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

