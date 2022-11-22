Media Advisory - Mitacs to Announce 2022 Award Winners Celebrating Groundbreaking Research and Innovation

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Breakthrough treatments for prostate cancer, AI that detects heart disease, revolutionary tech for toxic clean-ups, and an app to improve the lives of people with disabilities – these are just some of the groundbreaking innovations being recognized this week by Mitacs, a national organization that empowers Canadian innovation.

The Mitacs Awards celebrating achievements from top students, professors, and industry partners will be presented Tuesday, November 22 at 6:30p.m. ET at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

2022 Mitacs Award winners:

Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation — Postdoctoral: Stephen Choi, postdoctoral researcher, Urologic Sciences, University of British Columbia

Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation — Master's: Thierry Judge, master's student, Computer Science, University of Sherbrooke

Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation—PhD: Maude Champagne, PhD researcher, Neuroscience, Queen's University

Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation—Indigenous: Mateen Hessami, wildlife ecologist and former master's student, Biology, University of British Columbia

Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation—International: Cristiane Maucoski, PhD candidate from Brazil, visiting researcher, Dental Clinical Sciences, Dalhousie University

Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation—Industry: The Arctic Research Foundation, not-for-profit organization

Mitacs Award for Commercialization: Courtney Toth, postdoctoral researcher, Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry, University of Toronto

Mitacs Award for Exceptional Leadership—Professor: François Routhier, mechanical engineer and professor, Rehabilitation, Laval University

Quotes

"The Mitacs Awards are an incredible opportunity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of some of the best and brightest researchers and innovators from across Canada. The winners of the 12th annual Mitacs Awards showcase that Canada's future is bright with these young innovators leading the way."

Honourable François-Philippe Champagne,

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"These prestigious awards celebrate the tremendous achievement of top Mitacs talent and recognize the infinite potential for innovation made possible when capable leaders work together. Mitacs is honoured to play a role in helping to advance critical research, and foster economic growth, across Canada."

John Hepburn, CEO, Mitacs

About Mitacs

Mitacs is a not-for-profit organization that fosters innovation in Canada. It is funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, the Government of Alberta, Research Manitoba, the Government of New Brunswick, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Ontario, Innovation PEI, the Government of Quebec, the Government of Saskatchewan, and the Government of Yukon.

