REX American Resources to Report Fiscal 2022 Q3 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, December 1

REX American Resources Corporation REX, a leading ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Thursday, December 1, pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212/231-2910 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 704 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended July 31, 2022. REX's effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended July 31, 2022) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 280 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

