With 7.3% of CAGR, Bioreactors Market to Gain $5.1 Billion Revenue by 2027 | The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study titled " Bioreactors Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027– COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Class, Application, Process, and Geography," the global bioreactors market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.





Global Bioreactors Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2.9 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 5.1 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 194 No. of Tables 141 No. of Charts & Figures 85 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Cell, Molecule, Technology, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America





In 2019, North America held the largest share of the bioreactors market. The regional market growth is characterized by increasing demand for bioreactor systems from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, presence of key market players, extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes, and immense research by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Increasing number of market players launching new products and adoption of organic and inorganic strategies by manufacturers and distributors also accelerate the market growth. A large number of market players are manufacturing bioreactors for a wide range of applications in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Launch of new bioreactors, geographic expansion, and partnerships by market players add impetus to the market growth. In March 2018, Pall Corporation launched iCELLis nano bioreactor system for small-scale production of virus for vaccines or gene therapy applications. In March 2018, Sartorius AG launched ambr 250 high throughput (ht) perfusion, an automated bioreactor system for rapid cell culture perfusion process development, thereby optimizing the production of therapeutic antibodies. The growing biopharmaceutical sector characterized by technological advancements, increasing flexibility, and low operational cost also fuels the market growth.





Global Bioreactors Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Key players operating in the bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf, General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and Praj Industries. They focus on expanding the business, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping into prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched the advanced mini bioreactor vessel for ambr 250 high throughput (ht) system. The new bioreactor helps grow adherent cells on micro carriers that will enable rapid and scalable cell culture process development of vaccines. The launch enhanced the company's portfolio in the biotechnology market.

In October 2017, Eppendorf India extended its training center facility in Ambattur, Chennai. The center equipped with laboratories for cell cultivation and bioprocess applications offers training in three competence areas of liquid, sample, and cell handling.

In September 2018, Infors AG launched the second generation of Minifors bench-top bioreactor. This product allows beginners and experienced users get a complete package for the cultivation of microorganisms to perform bioprocesses with ease.

In May 2017, Sartorius Stedim Biotech signed an agreement with Nova Biomedical (US) for the integration of BioProfile FLEX2 into ambr multi-parallel bioreactor systems for automated, at-line cell culture analytics. The agreement aims at developing well-characterized cell culture processes in less time while preventing the process development bottleneck being shifted to the analytical laboratory.





Increasing Acceptance of Single-Use Bioreactors is Boosting Bioreactors Market

Various manufacturers have developed robust, high-performance single-use bioreactors (SUBs) necessary for commercial manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Several advantages offered in film technologies, bioreactor designs, stirring mechanisms, and sensor systems have contributed to the increasing adoption of disposable reactors from lab to production scale. Single-use bioreactors are helpful in providing next-generation cell and gene therapies and continuous bioprocessing. Improvements in cell culture processes have developed higher titers and cell densities, facilitating the adoption of single-use bioreactors through reductions in required reactor volumes.





Single-use bioreactors reduce the risk of contamination from other products and decrease production turnaround times. Nowadays, manufacturers are interested in 2,000L bioreactors for large-scale production. The SUBs combine elements of stirred-tank systems with efficiencies of cleanup and validation found in single-use processing and supports scale-up needs and optimal cell growth, viability, and general metabolism.

The single-use technologies have gained widespread acceptance with the support from regulators. Although existing cGMP processes adopt stainless steel infrastructure, many new products are directly used into single-use production equipment. The increasing acceptance of SUBs is leading to the rising production of bioreactors and subsequently driving its market expansion.





Bioreactors Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product class, the bioreactors market is segmented into benchtop (upto 15L), pilot scale (15–1000L), and industrial scale (>1000L). The industrial segment held the largest market share in 2018. The pilot scale segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global bioreactors market, based on application, is segmented into microbial and cell culture, each divided into multiple use and single use, based on the type of bioreactor used. By application, the microbial application segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

The global bioreactors market, based on process, is segmented into classified as research & development, process development, and bioproduction. By process, the bioproduction segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.





