Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,398 in the last 365 days.

Refractories Procurement Markets Will Have an Incremental Growth of USD 703.72 Million With Blended, Interchange-plus, and Subscription-based Pricing as Key Pricing Models | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in the number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies relying on our actionable insights.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates that Refractories will grow at a CAGR of 4.57% by 2026. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

www.spendedge.com/report/refractories-market-procurement-research-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Refractories?
  • What are the Refractories category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

A targeted strategic approach to Refractories sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers. However, in the absence of actionable intelligence on Refractories, buyers have resulted in a transaction-based approach to the category. The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Category innovations
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Cost savings
  • Customer retention
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Supply assurance

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Free Sample of Our Best Selling Procurement Report:

This report provides in-depth input on streamlining your Refractories category management practices.

www.spendedge.com/report/refractories-market-procurement-research-report:

  • What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for the Refractories category?
  • Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are the Refractories procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refractories-procurement-markets-will-have-an-incremental-growth-of-usd-703-72-million-with-blended-interchange-plus-and-subscription-based-pricing-as-key-pricing-models--spendedge-301683972.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

You just read:

Refractories Procurement Markets Will Have an Incremental Growth of USD 703.72 Million With Blended, Interchange-plus, and Subscription-based Pricing as Key Pricing Models | SpendEdge

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.