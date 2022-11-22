Corneal Transplantation Market is Set to Reach at US$ 640.79 Million by 2028

The Insight Partners Latest Research for "Corneal Transplantation Market to 2028" Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Indication, End User

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Corneal transplantation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Indication, and End User” the market is expected to grow from US$ 420.71 million in 2021 to US$ 640.79 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021–2028. Factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing incidence of eye diseases and surge in geriatric population.

A cornea transplant (keratoplasty) is a surgical treatment that involves removing a portion of the cornea and replacing it with corneal tissue from a donor. The transparent, dome-shaped surface of the eye is known as the cornea. It is a large aspect of the eye's ability to see clearly because it is where light enters the eye. A cornea transplant can enhance the appearance of a damaged or diseased cornea while also restoring vision and reducing pain.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027244/

Leading Performers:

The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have utilized organic strategies such as launches, expansion, and product approvals. Moreover, the companies have utilized inorganic strategies including mergers & acquisitions, partnership, and collaboration. Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the corneal transplantation market.

CorneaGen, Alcon Inc., Florida Lions Eye Bank, Corneat Vision, Aurolab, Keramed, Inc., Cornea Biosciences, Inc., Eyemedics, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Lifeline Scientific, Inc., and San Diego Eye Bank are among the leading companies operating in the corneal transplantation market.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the Corneal transplantation market:

Jun-2021: The company’s first candidate is a cell therapy for the treatment of corneal endothelial disease, which affects millions of people worldwide, with symptoms that include blurred vision, glare, discomfort and pain.

Sept-2019: CorNeat Vision, an Israeli ophthalmic medical solution company, announced that it has completed the pre-clinical stage of its revolutionary cornea implant (CorNeat KPro / Keratoprosthesis) and the first synthetic, non-degradable scleral patch (CorNeat EverPatch).

Have a Call with Analyst:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027244/

Segmentations:

Based on type, Corneal Transplantation market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK), Descemet Stripping Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK), Corneal Limbal Stem Cell Transplant, and others. Based on indication the market is segmented into fungal corneal ulcer, Fuchs dystrophy, keratoconus, keratitis, and others.

Based on indication the market is segmented into fungal corneal ulcer, Fuchs dystrophy, keratoconus, keratitis, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, eye clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SCAM).

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, eye clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Corneal Transplantation Market:

The global economy was severely affected due to the COVID-19 cases in the region. The rising occurrence rate of coronavirus results in increased stress on the region's healthcare system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, outpatient appointments were avoided as far as possible. This increases the risk of infection for both the patient and the medical staff running the clinic. The COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in the region with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges. There has been a shift of priorities from eye disease treatment to COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment devices is leading to a decline in market growth up to a certain extent. Many hospitals and surgical centers had considered cancelling or postponing elective surgeries, including corneal transplantation procedures due to COVID-19. The COVID-19 emergency has undoubtedly aided in encouraging the general population to try out and expand their usage of digital services, particularly to avoid having to visit a health center in person. Corneal donation and transplantation activity dropped substantially when COVID-19 spread rapidly across various regions. Hence, the COVID 19 had somewhat negative impact on the corneal transplantation market before the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine.CorneaGen, Alcon Inc., Florida Lions Eye Bank, Corneat Vision, Aurolab, Keramed, Inc., Cornea Biosciences, Inc., Eyemedics, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Lifeline Scientific, Inc.; and San Diego Eye Bank are among the leading companies operating in the Corneal Transplantation market.

Buy Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027244/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10376

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

