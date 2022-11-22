Patient Portal Software Market Future Business Opportunities 2022-2028 | Napier Healthcare, Allscripts Health, Curemd

Patient Portal Software Market

The purpose of patient portal services is to provide easy access to patients as well as healthcare practitioners to patient data.” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 📝Coherent Market Insights has released a new research study on the “Patient Portal Software Market” which aims to provide a thorough examination of the factors influencing global business introduction and outlook. The Global Patient Portal Software Market Report detailed information and overview highlight the most recent trends in various regions. Leading market participants will benefit from the trading insights provided in this report. The Patient Portal Software Market research report is an intelligence report that includes precise and valuable data on market size, development countries, market share, and revenue forecasts through 2028. It also provides information on the market’s development and capabilities.

Global Patient Portal Software market was valued at USD 1,143.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Consumer portals are web-based software used in the healthcare sector to keep track of health-care provider appointments, test outcomes, billing, orders, and other information that improves patient-provider engagement. These gateway systems can be evaluated across the internet by accessing a website or program, allowing patients to view data via their cell phones, laptops, and other devices from any location and at any time. Patient portal systems can be divided into two categories: isolated and combined. Standalone services are any specific tool for patient interaction, while centralized services can be used for various purposes or to offer a one-stop approach for services such as appointment scheduling, medical billing, e-prescriptions, patient history management, and more.

This research also provides a dashboard view of prominent Organization, highlighting their effective marketing tactics, market share and most recent advances in both historical and current settings.

⏩ Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Napier Healthcare Solutions, Inc.*

◘ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

◘ Curemd Healthcare

◘ Athenahealth Inc.

◘ Cerner Corporation

◘ Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

◘ GE Healthcare

◘ Greenway Health LLC

◘ Medfusion Inc.

◘ Eclinicalworks LLC

◘ PrognoCIS

⏩ Patient Portal Software Market Segmentation:

By Portal Type :

◘ Integrated

◘ Standalone

By Software Mode:

◘ Web/Cloud based

◘ On Premise

⏩ Market Scope & Trends:

The report provides comprehensive market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complicated market data in simple language, the industry’s history and present situation, as well as expected market size and trends. The research investigates all industry categories, with an emphasis on key companies such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The paper includes a full PESTLE analysis for each country. A thorough picture of the competitive landscape of major competitors in the Global Patient Portal Software market by goods and services, revenue, financial situation, portfolio, growth plans, and geographical presence makes the study an investor’s guide.

The Study Objectives are:

✔ A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Patient Portal Software Market and their corresponding data.

✔ It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.

✔ Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.

✔ It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.

✔ The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.

⏩ Key Opportunities:

The report examines the key opportunities in the Patient Portal Software Market and identifies the factors that are driving and will continue to drive the industry’s growth. It takes into account past growth patterns, growth drivers, as well as current and future trends.

⏩ Regional Outlook: The Patient Portal Software Market report is highly structured into a region-wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the market.

⏩ Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the Patient Portal Software Market during the forecast period?

2. How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Patient Portal Software Market shares?

3. What is the growing demand of the Patient Portal Software Market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Patient Portal Software Market?