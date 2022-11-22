Dark Fiber Market is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

[CAGR 11.3%] Global Dark Fiber Market Size By Type (Single Mode Fiber and Multimode Fiber), Network Type (Metro and Long Haul), End User, Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Dark Fiber market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Dark Fiber market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the by type, network type, and end user. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Dark Fiber market are AT&T Intellectual Property, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Comcast Corporation, Consolidated Communications, GTT Communications, Inc., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Dark Fiber market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

‍Unused optical fiber that has been installed is referred to as dark fiber, also known as unlit fiber or black fiber. There are thousands of miles of underutilized black fiber cables around the US, and it is typically used in telecom and network communications. Even though it isn't being used right now, it is considered to be "black" because no light pulses are passing through it. Light pulses are used to transmit information in regular fiber cables, however, these cables must be used effectively. One can use FieldEngineer.com's dark fiber map solutions, which are tailored to be helpful. These cables are installed to use them in the future but are not currently linked to any optical equipment. It is also known as a customer- or service-owned new fiber construction project. Network service providers are renting these idle fiber optic lines in the present market environment. Due to the burgeoning telecommunications sector in the late 1990s, significant funding was invested in constructing these fiber-optic networks. During that time, fiber networks were aggressively installed alongside highways and rail lines (i.e., long-haul network type). Similarly, 1,000 miles of local or regional networks (also known as metro networks) were constructed throughout major cities and population centers. Telecom companies sold these billion-dollar underused fiber network (black fiber) infrastructures for a pitiful price to avoid bankruptcy during the telecom sector's implosion at the turn of the century.

Scope of Dark Fiber Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Type, By Network Type, By End User, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players AT&T Intellectual Property, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Comcast Corporation, Consolidated Communications, GTT Communications, Inc., among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The single-mode fiber segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is a single-mode fiber and a multimode fiber. The single-mode fiber segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Long-distance telecommunication and multi-channel television broadcast systems are two applications where single-mode fiber excels. Additionally, single-mode fiber transfers more data per unit of time than multimode fiber and has a lower fiber attenuation. The demand for high-speed and high-bandwidth internet access and the rising demand for 5G networks are major drivers of the single-mode fiber market's expansion.

The long haul segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The network type segment includes the metro and long haul. The long haul segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Long haul networks are frequently used for undersea cabling across vast oceanic distances and at fictitious demarcation lines, luring many participants in the dark fiber ecosystem to invest in it. For instance, Indian military planners had long-distance network deployment plans along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Eastern Ladakh sector in August 2020. These elements will propel the long-haul dark fiber network market during the anticipated time.

The telecommunication service segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes internet service providers, the BSFI, the oil and gas industry, the telecommunications industry, and others. The telecommunication service segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increased usage of 5G technology in communication and data transmission services, the telecommunications industry is projected to have significant growth prospects. High-speed data transfer services in both short- and long-range communications are made possible by dark fiber. In addition, more audio-video services, cloud-based apps, and video-on-demand are available (VoD).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Dark Fiber include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The region's market is expanding due to ongoing technological advancements in the telecommunications sector and the demand for extensive data handling in transportation and manufacturing. Major APAC nations, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have a sizable bandwidth for dark fiber network services. Rising income levels, changing lifestyles, and the desire for faster internet technologies boost demand for dark fiber in APAC.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's dark fiber market size was valued at USD 0.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2029.

At the national level, Germany is making significant investments in security infrastructure. The quickly emerging nations that want to increase their position on the international stage, like Germany, are becoming more aware of this.

China

China dark fiber’s market size was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2029. Fiber network usage is expanding in the medical industry, which is propelling expansion nationwide. China's growth is also fueled by a rise in the deployment of 5G networks among ISPs and the telecommunications sector.

India

India's dark fiber market size was valued at USD 0.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2029. The demand for dark fiber across the country is expected to increase significantly as people's familiarity with the Internet grows. The Indian market is further boosted by the increased need for long-haul network types. The Indian military brass, for instance, planned to set up a long-haul network along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Eastern Ladakh sector in August 2020. These elements will propel the market for long-haul dark fiber networks throughout the anticipated term.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the growing increasing use of internet services.

