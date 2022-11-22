At a CAGR of 11.7%, Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Size Worth USD 52.05 Billion in 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Size Analysis:

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market was valued at over USD 26.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach nearly USD 52.05 billion by 2028.

ADAS is a collection of electronic technologies that assist drivers with driving and parking tasks. ADAS enhances automotive and road safety by providing a secure interface between humans and machines. Increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in compact passenger vehicles is anticipated to drive market growth. Increasing government regulations mandating the installation of ADAS in vehicles are anticipated to increase demand. It is anticipated that the demand for classic ADAS systems, such as autonomous emergency braking systems and adaptive cruise control systems, will skyrocket as a result of increased government regulations to promote road safety and reduce road accidents.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles and the stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety.

However, the high cost of installation and lack of awareness about ADAS features are restraining the growth of the market.

The market is segmented. By System Type, Sensor Classification, By Vehicle Type, by Level of Autonomy, Using an Electric Vehicle and By Region.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The automotive industry has been one of the worst-hit sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production activities across the globe have come to a standstill, which has led to a decrease in demand for vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to have a negative impact on the ADAS market. However, with governments announcing stimulus packages for the automotive sector, the market is expected to witness some recovery in the coming years.

The rising adoption of electric vehicles is another major trend that is expected to drive the growth of the ADAS market. Electric vehicles are equipped with advanced safety features, which is one of the key factors driving their growth. With countries across the globe investing heavily in electric vehicle infrastructure, the number of electric vehicles on the road is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. This will create a huge opportunity for ADAS manufacturers to capitalize on this growing trend.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By System Type

• Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

• Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

• Night Vision System (NVS)

• Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

• Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

• Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

• Others

Sensor Classification

• Image Sensors

• Ultrasonic Sensors

• LiDAR

• Radar Sensors

• Infrared (IR) Sensors

• Laser Sensors

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• light commercial vehicle

• Truck

• Bus

By Level of Autonomy

• L1

• L2

• L3

• L4

• L5

Using an Electric Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Regional Analysis:

The global market for advanced driver assistance systems is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to be the largest market for advanced driver assistance systems during the forecast period. The high demand for luxury cars equipped with ADAS features, high awareness about the benefits of advanced driver assistance systems among consumers, and stringent safety regulations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the advanced driver assistance system market in this region.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Magna International, Denso Corporation, Mobileye N.V., HARMAN International, ROBERT BOSCH STIFTUNG GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH), Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, and Panasonic Corporation are among the major players profiled in the "Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market" study report.

This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID 19 impact analysis on the global advanced driver assistance system industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics for advanced driver assistance systems, and what are the lucrative opportunities for new entrants?

• What is driving the market for advanced driver assistance systems?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the market for advanced driver assistance systems?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of the Advanced Driver Assistance System across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

