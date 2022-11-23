DS Dental Care Is a Root Canal Treatment Provider in Davie, Florida
Get Professional Root Canal Treatment In Davie With DS Dental CareDAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DS Dental Care is pleased to announce that they provide root canal treatment to patients in Davie, FL, providing patients with the necessary relief from tooth pain and infections. Their experienced dental team aims to make the procedure as stress-free as possible by providing care in a comfortable environment.
When patients require a root canal, they can trust DS Dental in Davie, FL to provide prompt, reliable care to manage the pain and eliminate the infection. They recognize many patients feel anxious about getting a root canal and aim to make them feel as comfortable as possible in the dental chair. Patients should see the dentist if they experience sensitivity to hot or cold foods or pain while biting or chewing. These symptoms can indicate a tooth infection requiring root canal treatment.
Root canal treatment removes the inflamed and infected nerve from the tooth’s pulp and replaces it with a filling after cleaning and disinfecting the tooth’s internal structure. The procedure removes bacteria and sterilizes the tooth before filling it to prevent re-infection while preserving the natural tooth. Their experienced dental team completes the process quickly to give patients much-needed relief.
Anyone interested in learning about their root canal procedures can find out more by visiting the DS Dental Care website or calling 1-954-890-2879.
About DS Dental Care: DS Dental Care is a full-service dental office providing care to patients from two locations in Davie and Hallandale Beach, FL. They offer gentle care from expert dental professionals in a comfortable environment. Patients can book appointments six days a week with same-day emergency appointments available. The dental office accepts most insurance plans and offers financing options.
Company: DS Dental Care
Address: 2879 S University Dr.
City: Davie
State: FL
Zip code: 33328
Telephone number: 1-954-890-2879
Dania Santana, D.M.D
DS Dental Care
+1 954-890-2879
office@dsdentalcarefl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other